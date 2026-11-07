The annual bird season, which spans from October to March, transforms the sanctuary into a bustling nursery. Domestic species such as the Painted Stork, Asian Openbill, Black-Headed Ibis, Little Cormorant, and Grey Heron arrive in large numbers. They are joined by migratory flocks travelling from as far as Siberia, Russia, Australia, and New Zealand, including Pelicans, Sandpipers, Caspian Terns, and Black-Necked Storks.