UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended warm greetings to youth and volunteers on the Foundation Day of Bharat Scouts and Guides.
He praised the organization's core principles of service, discipline, and dedication toward shaping responsible citizens.
CM Adityanath highlighted their active role in community welfare, emergency relief, and ongoing nation-building efforts.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday extended his greetings on the foundation day of the Bharat Scouts and Guides.
Adityanath said the Bharat Scouts and Guides continue to inspire the youth to fulfil their duties toward society and the nation.
In a post on X in Hindi on Saturday, Yogi Adityanath said, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all scouts and guides on the foundation day of the Bharat Scouts and Guides."
"Embodying the values of service, discipline, dedication, and patriotism, the Bharat Scouts and Guides continue to inspire the youth to fulfil their duties toward society and the nation. Warm greetings to all the young members associated with this movement," Adityanath said.
Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also conveyed his congratulations to the Bharat Scouts and Guides.
"The organisation, dedicated to national service and public welfare, inspires young people to become responsible citizens," he posted on X.