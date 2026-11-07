Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Hooliganism After Alleged Attack Near Abhishek Banerjee’s Residence

Mamata Banerjee alleged that BJP-backed hooliganism disrupted a Kali Puja event in Kolkata’s Kalighat locality
She linked the alleged disturbance to an attack on Abhishek Banerjee’s residence around 2 am on Saturday
The TMC chief said permissions for older pujas were withdrawn while new arrangements were allowed nearby
Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of “hooliganism” and said a “gang of thugs” had struck a Kali Puja event in Kolkata’s Kalighat locality after claims that Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee’s residence was attacked.
The incident came a day before Kali Puja and Diwali. Mamata said the alleged disruption of traditional puja celebrations in the locality was unacceptable and asked why trouble was being stirred up ahead of the festival.
She also alleged that permissions for older pujas had been withdrawn while new arrangements were being allowed nearby.
Banerjee's Allegations
Mamata tied the alleged attack to the festive calendar. She said the disturbance had affected a route used by many Kali processions and local clubs in the area.
“Tomorrow is Kali Puja and Diwali. Last night, at 2:00 AM, an attack was carried out at Abhishek Banerjee's house. This is our locality, a route through which many processions of Goddess Kali pass. Why are you causing such a disturbance? You have revoked permissions for our traditional, long-standing pujas while allowing new ones to be held instead. Furthermore, you prevented our local clubs from functioning last night... We are part of the 'INDIA' alliance, and this is the reason for their anger,” the TMC chief said.
She alleged that groups were arriving late at night to disrupt activity in the neighbourhood. Mamata also said permissions for traditional puja celebrations had been revoked, while a new puja was allowed on the main road. She alleged that the new puja was placed at the road bend around 9:00 PM, blocking access to their own celebration.
Claims Of Hooliganism
Mamata sharpened her charge and accused the BJP of obstruction and intimidation. She also said the arrangement was illegal.
“There is complete hooliganism going on. People show up here at 2:00 or 3:00 in the morning... If you dare to use a bulldozer, why do you come here at 3:00 in the morning with a gang of thugs to attack a Kali Puja celebration?.. We are carrying out party-related work here, and you are coming to disrupt it,” she said.
She also questioned how a puja that, according to her, was earlier held inside was shifted to the main road. “This is completely illegal. Look at the club in our area; they wouldn't let us carry on with our activities all night long. Look at the 'puja' that has been set up right on the main road; it was granted illegal permission. A 'puja' was never held there before; it used to take place inside. Yesterday evening, around 9:00 PM, they placed it right at the road bend, effectively blocking access to our own 'puja'. What is this? This is pure high-handedness and oppression. You want to bring in bulldozers? Go ahead-run your bulldozers over us, over our very bodies,” she said.
Azad's Complaint
Kirti Azad raised a parallel complaint. The TMC MP alleged that Abhishek Banerjee had faced repeated threats in recent months and said he had written to the Lok Sabha Speaker.
Azad alleged that Abhishek Banerjee had faced seven life-threatening attacks in the last six months. He said his letter to the Speaker flagged what he described as a breakdown of law and order in West Bengal.
“The state of law and order in West Bengal is perhaps unlike anything seen anywhere else... Abhishek Banerjee has been the target of 7 life-threatening attacks in the last six months alone. I have written to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha regarding this, highlighting the complete breakdown of law and order in West Bengal; the police are effectively 'turning a blind eye' to the situation...” Azad said.
CCTV And Police
Azad also cited CCTV footage. He alleged that people carrying stones and sticks attacked the premises for 30 to 45 minutes around 2 am on Abhishek Banerjee’s birthday.
He alleged that the attackers tried to damage property and demolished small local shops nearby. “CCTV footage exists for every one of these incidents. Today happens to be Abhishek Banerjee's birthday; at 2:00 AM, CCTV footage captured individuals, armed with stones and sticks, spending 30 to 45 minutes attacking the premises and attempting to destroy property. They even demolished small, local shops nearby,” he said.
He further alleged that police did not arrest anyone and instead escorted those involved away. “When the police arrived, they did not arrest anyone; instead, they escorted the perpetrators away as if they were companions, ushering them along...” he said. Azad also warned against turning political rivalry into personal attacks. “Such incidents must not be allowed to happen. I want to tell all those in the BJP: political battles are one thing, but making it personal is wrong, because if the tables turn, the same could happen to you. And, as the saying goes, what goes around comes around...” he said. Further details on the alleged attack and police action are awaited.