Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Hooliganism After Alleged Attack Near Abhishek Banerjee’s Residence

She also questioned how a puja that, according to her, was earlier held inside was shifted to the main road. “This is completely illegal. Look at the club in our area; they wouldn't let us carry on with our activities all night long. Look at the 'puja' that has been set up right on the main road; it was granted illegal permission. A 'puja' was never held there before; it used to take place inside. Yesterday evening, around 9:00 PM, they placed it right at the road bend, effectively blocking access to our own 'puja'. What is this? This is pure high-handedness and oppression. You want to bring in bulldozers? Go ahead-run your bulldozers over us, over our very bodies,” she said.