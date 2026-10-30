West Bengal proposes 10-hour shifts with additional overtime provisions for film crews.
Television productions may follow eight-hour shifts with four extra hours.
Advisory seeks timely wages, six-hour rest periods and safer shooting locations.
The West Bengal government has issued an advisory proposing changes to working conditions across the film and entertainment industry, with a focus on fair wages, reasonable working hours and workplace safety. The guidelines cover films, television serials, OTT productions, web series and digital content made wholly or partly in the state, regardless of language.
As Hindustan Times first reported, the Information and Cultural Affairs Department issued the advisory on Thursday. PTI received a copy on Friday. The move is intended to bring greater accountability to production practices and protect the professional rights of artistes and technicians.
West Bengal film industry advisory: Wages and working hours
A key proposal is that guilds and associations should not make membership compulsory for securing assignments. The government has said eligible professionals should not be denied work simply because they do not belong to a particular organisation.
Producers have also been advised to provide written contracts before work begins, wherever practicable. These should specify remuneration, payment schedules, working hours and responsibilities. Timely payment of wages and overtime dues has also been emphasised.
For films, OTT projects and web series, the advisory proposes 10-hour shifts with up to four additional hours, or eight-hour shifts with up to six additional hours, subject to statutory limits.
Television serials would follow an eight-hour shift with up to four additional hours. Overtime beyond eight hours for film and digital productions should be paid at twice the applicable hourly rate. A minimum six-hour rest period between schedules has also been proposed.
Safe shooting locations and grievance redressal
The guidelines call for safe shooting locations, drinking water, hygienic meals, sanitation, first-aid facilities and rest areas. Producers have also been asked to provide safe transport when necessary, particularly after late-night shoots.
The advisory seeks safeguards against harassment, intimidation, discrimination and abusive behaviour. It also proposes written standard operating procedures covering wages, overtime, safety and complaints.
Industry associations may examine non-payment complaints and recommend restrictions on future engagements in substantiated cases, following a fair process. The department will periodically review implementation and explore a digital system for artist directories, grievance tracking and shooting permissions. It also plans to promote access to health insurance and social security benefits.