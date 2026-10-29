Directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, the film reunites the filmmaker with Sethupathi after Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom and Seethakaathi. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, the director said, "He really liked the script. I find it very easy to speak to him. I've known him for a while, but his sensibilities are simple and never looks at anything as if he knows it so well. When he is reading through certain scenes, he'll still be like, 'Oh, I hope this works out well, and I'm able to do it.' We'd keep discussing the script and would keep thinking about his character."