New South OTT And Movie Releases This Week: Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar, Mandaadi, Aadarsha Kutumbam And More

This week, South Indian OTT and theatrical releases span Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil titles across crime, romance, war and action-comedy.
Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar and Mandaadi lead the OTT space this week.
The other South Indian content includes Epic – First Semester, Aadarsha Kutumbam, Chiram, Thaainilam and Comrade Kalyan.
South OTT and theatrical releases this week bring a mix of crime, romance, war and action-comedy across Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil titles. The line-up ranges from the police drama Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar to the student romance of Epic – First Semester, alongside theatrical releases such as Aadarsha Kutumbam, Chiram, Thaainilam and Comrade Kalyan.
Have a look at the list here.
New South OTT releases this week (October 5-11, 2026)
1. Mandaadi - Netflix (Oct 8)
The Tamil sports action drama, set in a coastal community, follows fisherman-racer Kaali, played by Soori, who gets involved in old rivalries.
Written and directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi, the film also stars Suhas and Mahima Nambiar in key roles.
2. Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar - Netflix (Oct 9)
Parvathy Thiruvothu leads the film. Mathew Thomas, Unnimaya Prasad and Sidharth Bharathan appear in key roles.
3. Epic – First Semester - Netflix (Oct 9)
Set in London, the Telugu romantic drama follows a middle-class student who heads to London for higher studies, where his first semester brings love, ambition and identity into focus.
Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya lead the film.
New South movies to watch this week
4. Aadarsha Kutumbam - Oct 9
The Telugu action-comedy follows a middle-class family that shifts into a sprawling bungalow, House No. 47. Their sudden wealth, however, draws trouble.
That dream life does not last long. It soon gives way to violent confrontations and clashes that upend the family's new world.
Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Srinidhi Shetty and Nara Rohith.
5. Chiram - Oct 9
The Malayalam romantic drama follows Seetha, a Malayali student researching Baul music at Visva-Bharati University. There she meets Sam, a freelance photographer. Seetha falls in love with Sam. What starts as an artistic connection slowly grows into a deeper bond.
Aiswarya Mithun Koroth and Anoop Menon lead the film.
6. Thaainilam - Oct 9
The Tamil drama follows a father and daughter as they escape a brutal war and head for refuge in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. It shows their journey through the wreckage left behind by the conflict and their search for happiness and hope.
Directed by Abhilash G. Devan, it stars Dr Amar Ramachandran, Bala Singh and Neha Amar.
7. Comrade Kalyan - Oct 9
The Telugu action-comedy follows a theatre owner who turns to communist sentiment to bring crowds into his cinema halls. That move drives the film’s comic and political angle. He finds himself at the centre of a web involving the police and the Naxals.
Directed by Janakiram Marella, the film stars Sree Vishnu and Mahima Nambiar.
Which movies are you planning to watch this week?