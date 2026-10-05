13 new releases arrive across OTT platforms and theatres this week, spanning several genres.
Reporting Live and Spider-Man: Brand New Day are among the biggest streaming releases.
Udta Teer and The Social Reckoning are set to bring fresh stories to theatres.
The latest OTT releases this week bring a surprisingly packed mix of superhero action, horror, political thrillers, Indian dramas and nostalgic franchises. Parineeti Chopra leads Reporting Live, Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Mike Flanagan gives Carrie a new television treatment. The week also has several theatrical options, including Udta Teer, Bokshi, Other Mommy and The Social Reckoning.
OTT Releases This Week:
1. Insidious: Out of the Further
Release Date: October 6.
The sixth Insidious film introduces Gemma Hall, a young mother whose connection to The Further is unlike anything seen in the franchise so far. With Lin Shaye also returning, the horror sequel expands the series' supernatural mythology.
2. Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Where to Watch: Apple TV, Prime Video and Zee5 for rent or purchase.
Release Date: October 6.
Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker in the fourth solo Spider-Man film, set years after the events of No Way Home. Peter is now living a more isolated life as Spider-Man when a new threat forces him back into action. Jon Bernthal also returns as the Punisher.
3. Carrie
Where to Watch: Prime Video.
Release Date: October 7.
Mike Flanagan turns Stephen King's classic novel into a television series starring Summer H. Howell as Carrie White. The story follows a troubled teenager whose already difficult life takes a darker turn as her telekinetic abilities begin to emerge.
4. Inside the Circle
Where to Watch: Netflix.
Release Date: October 7.
This Mexican political thriller follows four childhood friends whose powerful adult lives begin to unravel after the murder of a popular actress. A leaked video pulls them into a conspiracy involving blackmail, political power and dangerous secrets.
5. Less of a Stranger
Where to Watch: Netflix.
Release Date: October 7.
This Polish biographical drama looks at the life of guitarist Jan Borysewicz, tracing his rise from a rebellious young musician to the frontman of iconic rock band Lady Pank. His professional success comes with a high personal cost.
6. Below
Where to Watch: Netflix.
Release Date: October 8.
Josh Hartnett stars as a fisherman whose Newfoundland community comes under threat from a mysterious creature beneath the sea. When his son begins experiencing frightening symptoms, he turns to a marine biologist for answers.
7. Mortal Kombat II
Where to Watch: JioHotstar.
Release Date: October 8.
The brutal video game adaptation returns with Simon McQuoid back in the director's chair. Earthrealm's champions prepare for another major battle, while Karl Urban finally brings Johnny Cage into the live-action franchise.
8. Animals
Where to Watch: Netflix.
Release Date: October 9.
The supernatural comedy returns with its chaotic hotelier and her ghostly brother dealing with another problem: demon hunters are closing in. The new season promises more paranormal trouble without losing the show's comic edge.
9. Reporting Live
Where to Watch: Netflix.
Release Date: October 9.
Parineeti Chopra plays an ambitious journalist who gets too close to a conspiracy within the illegal sand-mining world. What begins as a promising lead soon turns dangerous, with Shekhar Suman, Adil Hussain and Amol Palekar also part of the cast.
Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week:
10. Bokshi
Where to Watch: Theatres.
Release Date: October 9.
Prasanna Bisht stars as Anahita, a young woman dealing with the disappearance of her mother. A school trip to a mysterious prehistoric site changes everything, leading her into a disturbing world of dark magic and supernatural forces.
11. Other Mommy
Where to Watch: Theatres.
Release Date: October 9.
Jessica Chastain stars in Rob Savage's psychological horror film, which centres on an unsettling presence that appears to an eight-year-old girl. Based on Josh Malerman's Incidents Around the House, the film brings a sinister twist to the mother-child relationship.
12. The Social Reckoning
Where to Watch: Theatres.
Release Date: October 9.
Aaron Sorkin returns to the world of social media and Silicon Valley with this drama about the fallout surrounding Facebook's influence and the whistleblower revelations that followed. Jeremy Strong, Jeremy Allen White and Mikey Madison lead the cast.
The October 5–11 lineup has something for very different kinds of viewers. Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Mortal Kombat II cater to franchise audiences, while Carrie, Insidious: Out of the Further and Below make this a strong week for horror fans. On the Indian side, Reporting Live offers a more grounded thriller, while Udta Teer brings comedy and action to cinemas.