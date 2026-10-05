Mandaadi OTT Release Date Announced: When And Where To Watch Soori's Tamil Hit

Soori’s Mandaadi will begin streaming on OTT this week.
The Tamil action film has completed 25 days in theatres and continues its box office run.
The makers said Mandaadi has crossed ₹100 crore in India and ₹150 crore worldwide.
Mandaadi OTT release: Soori-led Tamil sports drama hit theatres on September 10, 2026, coinciding with the Vinayagar Chaturthi weekend. Written and directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi, the Tamil blockbuster is set for a digital debut soon. It will release on a leading OTT platform almost one month after its theatrical release. Here are the Mandaadi OTT release details.
When and where to watch Mandaadi online
Mandaadi sets Netflix release for October 8 amid box office success. The streamer formally announced the OTT debut of Mandaadi with a new poster. It will be available to stream in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
"Paaka dhaana poreenga, indha Kaali oda aattatha 😎🔥Watch Mandaadi on Netflix, out 8 October in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
Explore Mandaadi, along with all your other favourite South Indian films and shows by searching for "Southverse" on Netflix (sic)."
The film’s OTT rollout arrives while it still pulls crowds in theatres. It drew a fair opening at the box office and extended its audience beyond the original market.
The streaming debut gives people who skipped the cinema release, or want a repeat viewing at home, a chance to see Soori in one of his biggest lead roles.
Mandaadi box office success
Mandaadi is a blockbuster. On Monday, the makers announced that the film had crossed the ₹100 crore mark in India and grossed ₹150 crore worldwide.
Sacnilk reported that Mandaadi is the first film with Soori in the lead to cross the ₹100 crore worldwide. It has emerged as his biggest earner.
The film opened to positive reactions from the Tamil industry. Director Vetrimaaran also heaped praise on the film and the effort of the team
Kamal Haasan, who watched the film at a special screening, lauded the writing and dialogues. Rajinikanth also praised the film's team.
Mandaadi cast and crew
Elred Kumar, under the RS Infotainment banner, backed the film. Alongside Soori, the film also stars Suhas and Mahima Nambiar in key roles.
GV Prakash Kumar composed the music, SR Kathir has served as the cinematographer and Pradeep E Ragav has edited the film.
Peter Hein, Dhilip Subbarayan and Mahesh Mathew were the stunt choreographers.