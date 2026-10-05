Mandaadi OTT Release Date Announced: When And Where To Watch Soori's Tamil Hit

Mandaadi OTT release: Soori-led Tamil sports drama hit theatres on September 10, 2026, coinciding with the Vinayagar Chaturthi weekend. Written and directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi, the Tamil blockbuster is set for a digital debut soon. It will release on a leading OTT platform almost one month after its theatrical release. Here are the Mandaadi OTT release details.