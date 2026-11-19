Dhanush's O.M: Operation Mole was originally slated for October 16.
O.M: Operation Mole is now releasing on November 20.
The film also stars Mammootty, Sreleela and Naseeruddin Shah.
Dhanush’s upcoming film O.M: Operation Mole has been granted a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), paving the way for its theatrical release on November 20. The makers dropped the update on social media, confirming that the film had completed its certification process.
Sharing the news on its official social media account, Wunderbar Films wrote, “that Unleashing action, adrenaline and unlimited excitement #OM is U/A certified, and on the way to theatres on November 20 A @Rajkumar_KPFilm.”
Dhanush conveyed his gratitude to the Tamil Nadu government for greenlighting 6 am opening-day shows for O.M., urging fans to keep their release-day celebrations safe and responsible. The clearance arrives in the wake of fresh cinema regulations which Tamil Nadu CM Vijay announced recently. Theatres are now allowed to screen up to six shows daily, beginning at 6 am, throughout a new Tamil film's debut week.
Dhanush Thanks Tamil Nadu CM Vijay
“My heartfelt thanks to the Tamil Nadu government and the honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Mr Vijay, for granting permission for the 6 AM show of OM, which is releasing on November 20,” Dhanush said in a statement translated from Tamil.
He also requested fans heading to the early morning screenings to take care of themselves and avoid causing trouble for others. “I kindly request all fans attending the 6 AM show to remain safe, act responsibly, and avoid causing inconvenience to others. Enjoying the film is the real celebration,” he insisted.
He also underlined, “The biggest support you can give everyone working in the film industry is to visit theatres and watch films, thereby contributing to the growth of cinema.”
O.M: Operation Mole Synopsis, Release
At nearly three hours, director Rajkumar Periasamy’s crime thriller dives into illicit red sandalwood smuggling syndicate operating across the Seshachalam forests along the Andhra Pradesh–Tamil Nadu border.
Dhanush headlines as an undercover operative from Tamil Nadu’s Organised Crime Intelligence Unit who infiltrates the cartel disguised as a woodcutter. Sai Pallavi co-stars as IPS officer Nithya Reddy, spearheading Andhra Pradesh’s Exclusive Special Task Force, while Mammootty portrays Siya, an enigmatic figure tied to the racket. Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah, and Indrans round out the ensemble.
Originally scheduled for October 16, the makers postponed the release to dodge a box-office clash with Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, which hit screens on October 15. Produced by Dhanush, Shraddha Agrawal, and Azmat Jagmag under Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios, the film has a score by Sai Abhyankkar.
O.M: Operation Mole arrives in theatres worldwide on November 20 in Tamil, alongside dubbed releases in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.