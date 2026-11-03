CM Vijay Restores 6 AM Movie Shows Across Tamil Nadu Ahead Of Packed Diwali Slate

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay has restored 6 am shows in the state in a gesture of major relief to producers and distributors.
He scrapped a three-year ban on early morning shows.
The restriction had been placed in 2023 after a tragic accident.
In a major windfall for the box office ahead of a crowded Diwali lineup, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has dismantled a three-year restriction on early-morning screenings, officially granting theaters permission to run 6 AM shows. The decision, a direct response to petitions from key industry bodies including the Tamil Film Active Producers Association and multiplex owners, removes the strict four-show daily limit imposed following the tragic 2023 Thunivu stampede.
Under the new directive issued by Vijay's government, exhibitors across the state can now screen up to six shows per day between 6 AM and 2:30 AM during a film's opening week, with the expanded operating window also extending to future public holidays, local festivals, and weekends.
Why Were Early Morning Shows Banned?
Prior to the new order, Tamil Nadu allowed first-day film screenings from 9 am. Producer G Dhananjeyan has flagged to The Times Of India that theatres were losing revenue because films were being screened earlier in other states and overseas. Early morning shows were banned by the DMK-led government after a fan died during celebrations for Ajith Kumar's Thunivu outside Rohini Silverscreen. The government had since tightened rules and curbs on film show timings.
G Dhananjhayen welcomed the move heartily while posting the press release on X, writing, “We made the request on 27th Oct to the Hon. Minister Thiru @imrajmohan sir and within a week, he obtained the permission from our Hon @CMOTamilnadu Thiru @TVKVijayHQ sir for the 6 am special shows - a true example for a responsive government for the welfare of its people and industries. Thank you #CMVijay sir & thank you #Rajmohan sir for this quick response and Government Order. We at Tamil Cinema wish to express our gratitude to both of you for this great support.”
Vijay’s strategic move paves the way for a massive box-office boost for upcoming Diwali releases, guaranteeing extra screening slots for major titles like Jithu Madhavan’s Scene and Sundar C’s Mookuthi Amman 2 starting November 6. However, questions linger over whether dubbed Tamil imports, including Nitesh Tiwari’s epic Ramayana, will be blessed with the same coveted six-show daily allotment.