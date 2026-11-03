CM Vijay Restores 6 AM Movie Shows Across Tamil Nadu Ahead Of Packed Diwali Slate

G Dhananjhayen welcomed the move heartily while posting the press release on X, writing, “We made the request on 27th Oct to the Hon. Minister Thiru @imrajmohan sir and within a week, he obtained the permission from our Hon @CMOTamilnadu Thiru @TVKVijayHQ sir for the 6 am special shows - a true example for a responsive government for the welfare of its people and industries. Thank you #CMVijay sir & thank you #Rajmohan sir for this quick response and Government Order. We at Tamil Cinema wish to express our gratitude to both of you for this great support.”