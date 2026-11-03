'We Have So Many Dilemmas' : Yash on Tapping Into Ravana’s Complexities For Ramayana

Yash Breaks Down His Approach To Ravana

In an interview with Review Nation, Yash also opened up on what went into the scene where he's seen with ten heads. He confessed being vigilant as to what he can reveal. "When Nitesh sir and I were discussing it, we knew this is how the scene had to play out. Different characters had to come in because we all have those different personalities inside us. No matter how we present ourselves to the world, we have those dilemmas in our heads—sometimes we are very strong, sometimes we are very weak and doubtful about ourselves, and at other times we are overconfident. These varied thought processes exist in everybody, so we wanted our interpretation to be very unique and special."