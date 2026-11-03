Hans Zimmer Signed On For Ramayana Before Pitch Even Finished, Producer Reveals

“These guys are not legends without any reason. They just know what needs to be done and excel at it. It’s so effortless,” insisted director Nitesh Tiwari. He also recounted how Rahman and Zimmer spun the music through a live musical ensemble in the studio. “Suddenly, the emotions are overflowing. You’re just mesmerised. It sounds so out of the world when so many people are in sync,” added the filmmaker.