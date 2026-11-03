Hans Zimmer Signed On For Ramayana Before Pitch Even Finished, Producer Reveals

Ramayana releases on November 5.
Nitesh Tiwari directs the two-part saga.
Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi.
Oscar-winning maestros AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer have joined forces to compose the score for Nitesh Tiwari’s two-part cinematic saga, Ramayana. A newly released promotional video highlights this powerhouse musical collaboration, aimed at bringing sonic scale to the epic starring Ranbir Kapoor (Ram), Sai Pallavi (Sita), and Yash (Ravana).
AR Rahman And Hans Zimmer Discuss Ramayana Collaboration
“Music has always had the power to bring people together,” underlined Rahman in the video. “Together, we’re setting off on a journey that’s never been done together, to make music that’s thousands of years old about the gods, the traditions, and the stories that make India so important to us in the West,” added Zimmer, sitting by his side at AIR Studios, London.
Producer Namit Malhotra recounted approaching Hans Zimmer in New York a few years ago. “When I met Hans, I’d made my whole pitch deck and worldbuilding. I showed him six or seven slides, and he said, ‘I don’t need to see it,” said Malhotra. Zimmer revealed wht made him so readily hop onto the project, “The two cultures that are so different can be so the same.”
“These guys are not legends without any reason. They just know what needs to be done and excel at it. It’s so effortless,” insisted director Nitesh Tiwari. He also recounted how Rahman and Zimmer spun the music through a live musical ensemble in the studio. “Suddenly, the emotions are overflowing. You’re just mesmerised. It sounds so out of the world when so many people are in sync,” added the filmmaker.
Rahman talked of how he and Zimmer would try out several instruments before converging as sounding board for each other.
He emphasised, “The process is constant exchange and seeing what works best". Zimmer heartily agreed, “Our friendship is just speaking to each other without exchanging words; just take an instrument and start playing."
Ramayana Cast, Release Details
Propelled by director Nitesh Tiwari, the epic production is a joint venture between Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The film anchors its narrative on a power-packed trio. Ranbir Kapoor steps into the role of the righteous Prince Rama, Sai Pallavi portraying Sita, and charismatic Kannada icon Yash taking on the antagonist Ravana for his Hindi cinema debut. Tiwari co-wrote the adaptation with Shridhar Raghavan.
Rounding out the ambitious cinematic effort is the supporting cast that includes Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, and Lara Dutta. Ramayana: Part One towers as one of the most extensive Indian theatrical releases of the year. The multi-lingual blockbuster is scheduled for a global release on November 5, 2026, across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam markets. The two-part saga is touted as one of India's most expensive productions ever.