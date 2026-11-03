The order restrains unidentified 'John Doe' entities and digital platforms from unauthorised recording, hosting, streaming or distribution
Godpower Media Private Limited said it holds the film’s copyright and exploitation rights.
It told the court the project has a ₹2,000 crore budget for Part One and ₹4,000 crore for the two-part saga.
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, is set for a grand theatrical release on November 5, 2026. Ahead of its release, the Bombay High Court has issued a dynamic ad-interim injunction for Ramayana: Part One. It bars unidentified 'John Doe' entities and digital platforms from recording, hosting, streaming or distributing the film without authorisation.
What the Bombay HC said in its order
Justice Madhav Jamdar passed the order on Monday (November 2) in a suit filed by Godpower Media Private Limited.
The court order covers not just the full film but also its core creative material, while setting up a takedown system for links and mirror websites if pirated copies surface.
As per a report in Bar and Bench, Justice Madhav Jamdar said, “Prima facie, the plaintiff (Godpower) has real and well-founded apprehension that the film or parts of it will be recorded and uploaded, streamed, or communicated to the public on various platforms.”
Copyright claims and scope
Godpower Media told the court it owns the film’s copyright and exploitation rights after buying its domestic and territorial intellectual property rights. The production house sought to stop leaks and illegal circulation online for Ramayana: Rise of a Legend before the theatrical release begins.
The suit covered a wide set of material. It sought protection for the film’s underlying script, characters, footage, lyrics and recordings.
By seeking cover for each element, Godpower asked the court to block unauthorised use at multiple points.
The company also told the court Part One of Ramayana cost ₹2,000 crore to make. It added that the full two-film project carries a budget of ₹4,000 crore.
Godpower also told the court that both trailers were filmed in secret and spread online after invite-only preview screenings, even though strict non-disclosure rules were in place.
Blocking orders and next hearing
The court told internet service providers and social media intermediaries to block or remove infringing links and mirror websites after written notice. Godpower must send the URLs for unauthorised copies to the relevant service providers and platforms so they can act.
Counsel for Google LLC and lawyers for global social media intermediaries recorded “no objection” to the order and said they would “act promptly” once notified of offending links. The matter will be next heard on December 16.