Ranbir Kapoor Points To Ramayana For Flying Cars Thousands Of Years Before Elon Musk

Tiwari said, "It took us close to two years to arrive at the final design, and a lot changed along the way. That's why we took so much time to create the Ravana and Jatayu fight. When we were working on the earlier design of the Pushpaka Vimana, we'd imagined it would look a certain way, so the fight was choreographed accordingly. However, once we finalised a slightly different design for the Vimana, we had to go through several iterations to make it fit the existing choreography."