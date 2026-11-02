400 Sixes In 40 Matches! Abhishek Sharma's 86-Maximum Blitz: India's Jaw-Dropping T20I Stats In 2026

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar 2 November 2026 11:00 am Published at: 2 November 2026 10:53 am Updated on:

India have created history by becoming the first team to hit 400 sixes in men's T20Is in a calendar year, with Abhishek Sharma leading the charge with 86 maximums. Their power-hitting dominance also includes two 100-plus Powerplay scores. Check all the key stats and records

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar 2 November 2026 11:00 am Published at: 2 November 2026 10:53 am Updated on:

India's Abhishek Sharma celebrates his fifty runs with batting partner India's Sanju Samson during the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, March 8, 2026. AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool

Summary of this article India became the first team to hit 400 sixes in men's T20Is in a calendar year, achieving the feat in 40 matches in 2026

Abhishek Sharma leads India's six-hitters with 86 maximums, followed by Ishan Kishan (60) and Sanju Samson (50)

India have also recorded two 100-plus Powerplay scores, including the world-record 118/0 against New Zealand in Wellington India's appetite for sixes has reached unprecedented levels in T20 internationals. The Men in Blue have become the first team to smash 400 sixes in a calendar year, setting a new world record during their fifth and final T20I against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday, November 1. The historic landmark came in India's 40th T20I of 2026. Naman Dhir provided the defining moment when his top-edged shot off the second ball of the 19th over sailed over fine leg and landed in the stands, 15 rows back. It was India's 400th six of the year, taking them into uncharted territory in the format. The numbers underline the scale of India's transformation with the bat. They had struck 289 sixes in 40 T20Is in 2022. In an identical number of matches this year, that tally has increased to 400, registering a 38.4 per cent rise. India's average has also climbed from 7.2 sixes per match in 2022 to 10 in 2026. Related Content Abhishek Sharma Reaches New Feat! Rohit Sharma’s World-Record Broken After 3 years Abhishek Sharma’s 2026 Run Fest: India Opener Breaches 1,000 T20I Runs In A Calendar Year Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Open In New Zealand? Shreyas Iyer Drops Huge Update Ahead Of 1st T20I The previous record belonged to Austria, who struck 326 sixes in 36 T20Is in 2025. India had previously held the record among Full Member nations with their 289 maximums in 2022. They have now comfortably surpassed both benchmarks. Most Sixes By A Team In A Calendar Year Rank Team Year Matches Sixes 1 India 2026 40 400 2 Austria 2025 36 326 3 India 2022 40 289 4 Bahrain 2025 39 239 5 West Indies 2024 27 238 6 India 2024 26 236 7 Pakistan 2025 34 235 8 Austria 2026 24 221 9 West Indies 2026 20 220 10 West Indies 2025 23 214 India's dominance has been particularly evident against New Zealand. Of their 400 sixes in 2026, 142 have come against the Black Caps, setting a new record for the most sixes hit by a team against a particular opposition in a calendar year. The six-hitting advantage was also a significant factor in India's 3-2 T20I series victory over New Zealand. Across the five-match contest, India's batters struck 142 sixes, while the New Zealanders managed 61. That is a difference of 81 maximums, accounting for 486 additional runs through sixes alone. Abhishek Sharma Leads India's Six-Hitters In 2026 India's remarkable numbers have been powered by an aggressive top order, with Abhishek Sharma emerging as the standout performer. The left-handed opener has smashed 86 sixes in 39 innings in 2026, making him the leading six-hitter in men's T20Is this year. He is followed by Austria's Karanbir Singh, who has struck 78 maximums in 24 matches. Ishan Kishan occupies the third position globally with 60 sixes, while Sanju Samson is fourth with 50. The figures underline the contribution of India's designated top three, who have accounted for a substantial share of the team's record-breaking tally. Abhishek has also scored 1,153 runs this year at a strike rate of 205.16, including two centuries and eight half-centuries. Kishan, meanwhile, has accumulated 1,220 runs at a strike rate of 171.58, while Samson has scored 810 runs at 173.44. Most Sixes In Men's T20Is In 2026 Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s Abhishek Sharma (IND) 2026-2026 39 39 1 1153 113 30.34 562 205.16 2 8 7 109 86 Karanbir Singh (AUT) 2026-2026 24 24 3 895 164 42.61 484 184.91 2 4 2 72 78 Ishan Kishan (IND) 2026-2026 37 37 3 1220 103 35.88 711 171.58 1 8 3 127 60 Sanju Samson (IND) 2026-2026 30 30 1 810 97* 27.93 467 173.44 0 8 2 80 50 Shimron Hetmyer (WI) 2026-2026 21 20 2 647 85 35.94 354 182.76 0 3 1 50 48 100+ Powerplay Scores In Men's T20Is Score Team Opposition Year 118/0 India New Zealand 2026 116/0 Romania Serbia 2021 113/0 Turkey Bulgaria 2025 113/1 Australia Scotland 2024 103/1 Zimbabwe Gambia 2024 India's record-breaking year has now entered a brief pause, with their next T20I assignment against Sri Lanka scheduled for December. Shreyas Iyer's men will return to action for a three-match series after an eight-week break.