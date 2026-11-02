AIFF In Turmoil: Members Revolt Against Kalyan Chaubey's Move To Tap Federation's Fixed Deposit

AIFF members opposed Kalyan Chaubey's proposal to liquidate the federation's fixed deposit to cover losses from three international friendlies
Praful Patel and NA Haris questioned the move, citing earlier assurances and an existing Executive Committee decision
The proposal will return to the Executive Committee after further discussions
The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) finances came under scrutiny at its Special General Body Meeting (SGBM) on Sunday, November 1, after president Kalyan Chaubey proposed using the federation's fixed deposit to clear the deficit incurred from hosting three international friendly matches.
The suggestion was opposed by members, who maintained that the reserve should not be used to meet the expenses.
According to a PTI report, the financial shortfall arose from hosting matches against Brazil, Uruguay and Panama.
Chaubey's reported proposal also appeared to mark a departure from his earlier assurance that the AIFF would not have to shoulder the financial burden of organising the three home friendlies.
A senior official from a leading state association, who attended Sunday's online meeting, confirmed the proposal to PTI while requesting anonymity.
"Yes, he (Chaubey) said he wants to liquidate the AIFF's fixed deposit to pay the deficit (arising out of the international friendlies)," the official said.
The state association official further revealed that Chaubey offered to replenish the fixed deposit after securing money from external sources.
However, members were not informed about the exact amount of the shortfall, with the president reportedly citing confidentiality provisions in the agreement.
"Later, he (Chaubey) also said that he would arrange funds from outside sources and then pay back whatever amount is to be withdrawn from the FD," the official said.
Explaining why the financial details were not disclosed, the official added that "there is a confidentiality clause regarding these financial matters in the agreement."
The proposal prompted AIFF vice-president NA Haris to remind the meeting of an existing Executive Committee decision prohibiting the liquidation of the fixed deposit.
"There is a decision of the Executive Committee of the AIFF that the FD cannot be liquidated," the official quoted Haris as saying.
Other members also backed the position, arguing that the federation's reserves were meant to be preserved for emergencies rather than used to settle outstanding payments.
"Other members also said for whatever reason, the AIFF's fixed deposit cannot be touched. it's only for emergency."
When contacted by PTI, Chaubey declined to offer his account of the proceedings, describing the discussion as an internal matter of the federation.
"No, I am not giving my version. It was an internal meeting and what is there to tell outside (people)," Chaubey told PTI.
Praful Patel Questions Chaubey Over External Funding Assurance
The estimated expenditure on hosting the three international friendlies is between Rs 80 crore and Rs 85 crore, according to estimates cited in the PTI report.
An AIFF Executive Committee member who attended Sunday's meeting also confirmed that Chaubey had suggested withdrawing money from the federation's fixed deposit. The member said the proposal faced resistance from almost all those present.
"Almost all the members who attended the online meeting objected to Chaubey's proposal to withdraw from the AIFF FD," the Executive Committee member told PTI.
Former AIFF president Praful Patel was among those who questioned the move. According to the state association official, Patel reminded Chaubey that he had previously assured members at the last SGBM that the money required for the international friendlies would be arranged through external sources.
Patel also sought details of the federation's pending financial obligations, asking Chaubey to provide clarity on the amount owed to creditors and when the payments would have to be made.
"Praful Patel asked Chaubey to let all the members know when and how much money the AIFF will have to pay to the creditors," the state association official told PTI.
AIFF Fixed Deposit Issue To Return Before Executive Committee
Sunday's meeting ended without approval for the proposed withdrawal. Instead, members decided on further consultations before the matter is brought back to the Executive Committee.
As outlined by the state association official, Haris will convene a meeting with selected General Body members to discuss the financial situation and the proposed use of the fixed deposit.
The matter will subsequently return to the Executive Committee, which will reconsider whether the reserve can be liquidated to settle the AIFF's outstanding debts.
"Later on, it was decided that Haris would invite some persons from the General Body and he would discuss this issue in a meeting and then it will be placed before the Executive Committee again whether to approve the liquidation of FD to pay the debts of AIFF or not," the official said.
The discussions also brought attention to the impact of the federation's financial position on its regular activities. One member questioned how the AIFF would continue to organise national championships, football development programmes, the Santosh Trophy and other events while continuing to incur losses.