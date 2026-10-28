Gurgaon Road Rage Case: SIT Says Kalyan Baisla Deliberately Rammed Shivani Chauhan’s Bike

SIT found Kalyan Baisla deliberately hit Shivani Chauhan’s motorcycle in Gurgaon on September 13
Police said the act was not an accident but a calculated and intentional move after alleged misbehaviour
Attempt to murder and other FIR sections are likely to remain in the chargesheet
The Special Investigation Team probing the Gurgaon road rage case found that Kalyan Baisla deliberately drove his car into Shivani Chauhan’s motorcycle after allegedly misbehaving with her. Police stated that all sections in the FIR, including attempt to murder, are likely to remain in the chargesheet.
The incident took place on September 13 and was captured on Shivani’s helmet-mounted camera and on a camera belonging to a fellow biker. Shivani shared the video on social media, and it sparked outrage.
Shivani, also known as Siya, is a 27-year-old resident of Delhi’s Kalkaji. She was riding with friends from Golf Course Road towards Extension Road when the accused, in a white car, allegedly began following the group.
Police stated that the man made obscene gestures while trailing them. The car then hit her motorcycle from the side and left the spot.
The impact threw her off the bike and sent her skidding on the road.
SIT Findings And Charges
After his arrest, Baisla said the collision was his fault but denied hitting Shivani on purpose, saying he "lost control near a U-turn".
The SIT rejected that account. "this was not an accident, but a calculated, intentional act", a senior police officer said.
The probe further found that Baisla had "deliberately rammed his vehicle into the female biker's motorcycle following an act of misbehaviour", the officer said. The five-member SIT was headed by ACP (Crimes Against Women) Sushila and recently submitted its report to police commissioner Sibash Kaviraj.
"The SIT has prepared a draft of the charge sheet. The charge sheet will be filed in court within a week, in accordance with the sections of law applied in the FIR," ACP (Crimes Against Women) Sushila said.
The FIR includes Sections 78, 79, 109 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police registered the case under Section 78 for physical and digital stalking, Section 79 for using words, sounds, gestures, objects or intrusion into privacy to insult a woman’s modesty, Section 109 for attempt to murder and Section 3(5) for common intention.
Arrests And Custody
The SIT was formed after Shivani’s complaint, following a notice from the Haryana Commission for Women.
There were four people in the car when the incident took place. Baisla and his cousin Lavnish were sitting in the front seats.
Gurgaon Police arrested Baisla and Lavnish in Rajgarh, Dausa, in Rajasthan on September 15. Both are now lodged in Bhondsi Jail in Gurgaon after their bail pleas were rejected.