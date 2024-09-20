Gurugram: SUV On Wrong Side Kills 23-Year-Old Biker; Row Erupts As Accused Gets Quick Bail | Details

A shocking video of a tragic wrong-way crash in Gurugram, India, has gone viral. The accident, which occurred last week, claimed the life of 23-year-old biker Akshat Garg after an SUV traveling in the wrong direction collided with him. The incident took place near Belvedere Park on Golf Course Road in DLF Phase II.
The entire crash was captured on a GoPro camera mounted on the helmet of Garg's friend, who was riding alongside him.
Akshat Garg, the victim, can be seen in the video riding on a wide road early in the morning. As he makes a right turn, he immediately collides with a Mahindra XUV 300 coming from the wrong direction. The impact throws Garg off his bike, launching him behind the SUV. His motorcycle was left mangled beyond recognition.
According to police, the accident occurred at 5:45 a.m. on Sunday. Garg and his friend, both riding separate bikes, were heading from DLF Downtown to meet a group of fellow bikers at Ambience Mall. Garg's friend was riding about 100 feet behind him at the time of the collision.
In an interview with India Today, Pradyuman Kumar revealed that both Garg and the accused were traveling at speeds between 70 and 80 km/h when the accused's car, driving on the wrong side of the road in the fast lane, crashed into Garg. Kumar’s GoPro footage has provided crucial evidence of the incident.
The police noted that Garg was wearing a helmet and gloves. “Neither the car driver nor Garg had any chance to avoid the collision…The impact flung Garg above the car, and his motorcycle was mangled beyond recognition,”
Nearby commuters quickly gathered and alerted emergency services. Garg was rushed to a hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.
Car Driver Granted Bail, Friend Accuses Police Of Negligence
The driver, identified as Kuldeep Kumar Thakur, was arrested at the scene. The SUV involved in the accident displayed a BJP sticker on its bonnet.
Thakur, who resides in Delhi and manages a firm that handles social media campaigns for elections, was later granted bail. He claimed he was following Google Maps at the time of the crash.
An FIR was filed against Thakur under multiple sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, including 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving), 324(4) (mischief causing damage over ₹20,000), and 166 (compensation after a motor vehicle accident) at the DLF Phase-II police station.
The case has drawn significant criticism, particularly due to the quick bail granted to the accused, who is reportedly a co-owner of a company running social media campaigns for politicians, despite it being a Sunday and a public holiday on Monday. Kumar noted that the accused did not exit his vehicle until onlookers, including himself, forced him to do so. After getting out, the accused allegedly made a phone call before cooperating with the authorities.
Kumar also expressed frustration with law enforcement, accusing them of negligence, particularly in collecting crucial evidence promptly. “The police saw the recording, but they didn’t take it as evidence that day,” Kumar told India Today. He added that officers only requested the footage three days later, after the accused, Kuldeep Thakur, had been released on bail.
Victim’s Mother Questions Bail Of Accused
Rekha Garg, Akshat's mother, expressed her concerns over how quickly the accused was granted bail, despite evidence and a history of traffic violations. “The accused was let off quickly. Why does such a law exist so that they get bail immediately? How can someone kill a person and get bail? This is a failure on the part of the law in our country," she told ANI.
She stated that her only demand is justice for her son and called for strict punishment for the accused. "Police said it is a bailable offence and that's why the accused was granted bail. We would never have let him off," she said in an interview with India Today.
However, she expressed hope that strict action would soon be taken against the accused.
"We don't want to do politics over the issue. Today, the incident happened with my son. Tomorrow, someone else might be a victim. That is why the accused should be given a strict punishment," she added.