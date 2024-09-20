National

Gurugram: SUV On Wrong Side Kills 23-Year-Old Biker; Row Erupts As Accused Gets Quick Bail | Details

A tragic accident in Gurugram has ignited public outrage after 23-year-old biker Akshat Garg was killed by an SUV driving on the wrong side of the road. Despite clear video evidence of the incident, the accused driver received quick bail, sparking accusations of negligence and bias in the legal process.

Gurugram Biker Killed
23-Year-Old Biker Killed In Gurugram Accident Photo: X
info_icon

A shocking video of a tragic wrong-way crash in Gurugram, India, has gone viral. The accident, which occurred last week, claimed the life of 23-year-old biker Akshat Garg after an SUV traveling in the wrong direction collided with him. The incident took place near Belvedere Park on Golf Course Road in DLF Phase II.

The entire crash was captured on a GoPro camera mounted on the helmet of Garg's friend, who was riding alongside him.

Akshat Garg, the victim, can be seen in the video riding on a wide road early in the morning. As he makes a right turn, he immediately collides with a Mahindra XUV 300 coming from the wrong direction. The impact throws Garg off his bike, launching him behind the SUV. His motorcycle was left mangled beyond recognition.

According to police, the accident occurred at 5:45 a.m. on Sunday. Garg and his friend, both riding separate bikes, were heading from DLF Downtown to meet a group of fellow bikers at Ambience Mall. Garg's friend was riding about 100 feet behind him at the time of the collision.

In an interview with India Today, Pradyuman Kumar revealed that both Garg and the accused were traveling at speeds between 70 and 80 km/h when the accused's car, driving on the wrong side of the road in the fast lane, crashed into Garg. Kumar’s GoPro footage has provided crucial evidence of the incident.

The police noted that Garg was wearing a helmet and gloves. “Neither the car driver nor Garg had any chance to avoid the collision…The impact flung Garg above the car, and his motorcycle was mangled beyond recognition,”

Nearby commuters quickly gathered and alerted emergency services. Garg was rushed to a hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Car Driver Granted Bail, Friend Accuses Police Of Negligence

The driver, identified as Kuldeep Kumar Thakur, was arrested at the scene. The SUV involved in the accident displayed a BJP sticker on its bonnet.

Thakur, who resides in Delhi and manages a firm that handles social media campaigns for elections, was later granted bail. He claimed he was following Google Maps at the time of the crash.

An FIR was filed against Thakur under multiple sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, including 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving), 324(4) (mischief causing damage over ₹20,000), and 166 (compensation after a motor vehicle accident) at the DLF Phase-II police station.

Major car accident in Delhi - X/ @kunalkashyap_st
Delhi Accident: 19-Year-Old DU Student Dead As Speeding SUV Crashes Into Guardrail; 4 Friends Injured

BY Outlook Web Desk

The case has drawn significant criticism, particularly due to the quick bail granted to the accused, who is reportedly a co-owner of a company running social media campaigns for politicians, despite it being a Sunday and a public holiday on Monday. Kumar noted that the accused did not exit his vehicle until onlookers, including himself, forced him to do so. After getting out, the accused allegedly made a phone call before cooperating with the authorities.

Kumar also expressed frustration with law enforcement, accusing them of negligence, particularly in collecting crucial evidence promptly. “The police saw the recording, but they didn’t take it as evidence that day,” Kumar told India Today. He added that officers only requested the footage three days later, after the accused, Kuldeep Thakur, had been released on bail.

Victim’s Mother Questions Bail Of Accused

Rekha Garg, Akshat's mother, expressed her concerns over how quickly the accused was granted bail, despite evidence and a history of traffic violations. “The accused was let off quickly. Why does such a law exist so that they get bail immediately? How can someone kill a person and get bail? This is a failure on the part of the law in our country," she told ANI.

She stated that her only demand is justice for her son and called for strict punishment for the accused. "Police said it is a bailable offence and that's why the accused was granted bail. We would never have let him off," she said in an interview with India Today.

However, she expressed hope that strict action would soon be taken against the accused.

"We don't want to do politics over the issue. Today, the incident happened with my son. Tomorrow, someone else might be a victim. That is why the accused should be given a strict punishment," she added.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Duleep Trophy 2024: Avesh Khan, Aaqib Khan Help India A Dominate Against India C On Day 2
  2. SL Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 3: Chandimal, Karunaratne Hand Sri Lanka Advantage At Galle
  3. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Bumrah Stars As India Well In Command On Day 2 - In Pics
  4. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah Reaches Landmark Wicket Milestone In Ruthless Display - Data Debrief
  5. IND Vs BAN: 'I Envy Ravindra Jadeja', Says Ravichandran Ashwin After Duo's Century Partnership In Chennai Test
Football News
  1. Punjab FC Vs Odisha FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Nihal Sudeesh Hits 1st Goal Of The Season; PFC 1-0 OFC In 2nd Half
  2. WSL 2024-25 Preview: Natasha Dowie Insists Sonia Bompastor Appointment Shows Growth Of Women's Super League
  3. Bundesliga: Vincent Kompany Expected Michael Olise's Flying Start To Bayern Munich Career
  4. Jamshedpur FC Vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch JFC Vs MCFC On TV And Online
  5. Juventus Vs Napoli, Serie A Preview: Antonio Conte Eager For Upcoming Clash
Tennis News
  1. Roger Federer On Rafael Nadal Retirement: Swiss Great Hopes Spaniard Continues Until 2025
  2. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Beats Yue Yuan With Ease, Enters Quarter-Finals
  3. Naomi Osaka To Kick Off 2025 Season In New Zealand
  4. Laver Cup 2024: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures, Players - All You Need To Know
  5. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
Hockey News
  1. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  3. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  4. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Unconstitutional': Bombay HC Strikes Down Amended IT Rules Allowing Fact-Checking Unit For Social Media Content
  2. ‘We Want End Of Naxalism In Bastar’: Naxal Attack Survivors Call For Peace
  3. The Maoist Insurgency | What You Need To Know
  4. Parts Of Bengal Face Worst Flood Since 2009
  5. Tirupati Laddu Row Reaches SC, Nadda Seeks Report; 'Time For Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board', Says Pawan Kalyan
Entertainment News
  1. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  2. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  3. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  4. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
  5. National Award-Winning Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
US News
  1. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  2. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  3. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  4. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  5. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
World News
  1. Lebanon: Hezbollah's Top Commander Amongst 8 Dead In Israel's Targeted Attack, 59 Injured | Latest Developments
  2. Central Europe's Floods
  3. Hezbollah Chief's 'Bury Phones' Plea Was Israel's Opportunity | Pager Plan Decoded
  4. EU Pledges Billions In Aid For Flood-Stricken Central Europe
  5. Mpox Outbreak: Gold Mining Town New Epicentre In Congo; India's Kerala Traces Infected Man's Recent Contacts
Latest Stories
  1. Arsenal 0-0 Atalanta: David Raya's Stunning Double Save Rescues Gunners | Watch
  2. Shohei Ohtani Creates Baseball History With 50 Steals And 50 Home Runs In An MLB Season
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 20, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. RG Kar Rape & Murder: Medics Withdraw Protests Partially, Bengal Govt Issues Directives | Top Updates
  5. 'Pakistan's Balle Balle': PM Modi Attacks Cong-NC Alliance After Pak Minister Comments On Article 370
  6. Tensions Rage As Israel, Hezbollah Continue Exchanging Strikes | The Latest
  7. Mpox Outbreak: Gold Mining Town New Epicentre In Congo; India's Kerala Traces Infected Man's Recent Contacts
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Hosts Dominate First Two Days, Lead Tigers By 308 Runs - Stumps