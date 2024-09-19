National

Delhi Accident: 19-Year-Old DU Student Dead As Speeding SUV Crashes Into Guardrail; 4 Friends Injured

According to police, the accident occurred on the stretch between the Shanti Van red light and Geeta Colony in Delhi. Five of them drove to Zee Town, a pub in Gurugram, on Wednesday to celebrate their friend's birthday.

In a fatal accident, a 19-year-old Delhi University student died while his four friends sustained injuries after their speeding SUV crashed into a guardrail, which pierced through the vehicle, near Rajghat in north Delhi on Thursday, police said. It has been told that they were returning from Gurugram after celebrating the teenager's birthday.
Speeding SUV rams into guardrail

After a preliminary investigation, it has been reported that that the Hyundai car was being driven at a very high speed when the driver lost control following which the car climbed onto the divider at the intersection of the main road and the ISBT and crashed into the guardrail.

According to police, the accident occurred on the stretch between the Shanti Van red light and Geeta Colony. The five friends drove to Zee Town, a pub in Gurugram, on Wednesday to celebrate their friend's birthday.

Aishwarya Pandey, a first-year BA student of Deshbandhu College, had thrown a birthday party for his friends -Keshav Kumar (19), Aishwarya Mishra (19) and Ujjawal (19), all students of Dayal Singh College, and Krishna (18) of Motilal Nehru College.

Immediately after the accident, Pandey was admitted to LNJP Hospital where he was put on ventilation support. He died late on Thursday.

Police suspects 'alcohol' angle, probe underway

According to PTI, police suspect that the students were under the influence of alcohol. However, one of the four injured students said that the one who was driving the car got distracted while changing songs on his mobile phone. Another officer said they were also investigating if there was any engineering fault on the road. A probe is underway from all angles to ascertain the actual cause of the accident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) MK Meena said a case under sections 281 (rash driving) and 125(a) (causing hurt by act endangering life of personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita had been registered at Kotwali police station.

The police conducted medical examinations of three students, including the two who were discharged from the hospital after first aid, and found them to be under the influence of alcohol, sources said.

