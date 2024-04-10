National

Tamil Nadu: SUV Hits Two-Wheeler, Spins Multiple Times After Crashing Into Divider; 5 Dead | ON CAM

CCTV footage of the accident, shared by ANI, captured the SUV crashing into the two-wheeler at high speed, dragging it across the road divider before striking another two-wheeler on the four-lane highway.

Screengrab%20ANI%2FEdited%20by%20Outlook%20India%20
Photo: Screengrab ANI/Edited by Outlook India
info_icon

Five people, including four members of a family, were killed in an accident on the Virudhunagar-Madurai highway early Wednesday morning. 

Speaking to news agency ANI, Madurai district Superintendent of Police Arvind said, “Five people, including four members of the same family from Madurai's Villapuram, were killed when a speeding SUV collided with a moped at Sivarakottai near Tirumangalam on the Virudhunagar-Madurai highway.”

He added, “The incident took place when a speeding SUV collided with a moped at Sivarakottai near Tirumangalam on the Virudhunagar-Madurai highway.”

Local authorities have launched an investigation.

