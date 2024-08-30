Bengaluru: Woman Stands In Front Of Moving Car, Trying To Fake Accident; Caught On Dashcam | Video

A video captured by a dashcam of a car showing a woman deliberately falling in front of the moving vehicle in Bengaluru has gone viral on social media.
Shonee Kapoor, an X user shared the video where the woman could be seen standing in the middle of a busy road before throwing herself onto the car's bonnet as it approached.
The driver after noticing her on the road, slowed down to avoid hitting her, but the woman still fell on the road and continued to act aggressively.
She further prompted the driver to call for police assistance. The woman remained on the car briefly and slammed on the bonnet before walking away.
Kapoor shared the video with the caption, "Put a dashcam You never know when this happens to you," and added, "Especially, when it is a lady. If something happens, people will take her side instantly."
Many social media users agreed with Kapoor, noting that dashcams can help protect drivers from scams and wrongful accusations.
A dashcam records real-time footage, which can be crucial for resolving conflicts and offering a clear account of events during a drive.