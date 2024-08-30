National

Bengaluru: Woman Stands In Front Of Moving Car, Trying To Fake Accident; Caught On Dashcam | Video

The driver after noticing her on the road, slowed down to avoid hitting her, but the woman still fell on the road and continued to act aggressively.

bengaluru woman tries to fake accident
bengaluru woman tries to fake accident Photo: X/@ShoneeKapoor
info_icon

A video captured by a dashcam of a car showing a woman deliberately falling in front of the moving vehicle in Bengaluru has gone viral on social media.

Shonee Kapoor, an X user shared the video where the woman could be seen standing in the middle of a busy road before throwing herself onto the car's bonnet as it approached.

The driver after noticing her on the road, slowed down to avoid hitting her, but the woman still fell on the road and continued to act aggressively.

She further prompted the driver to call for police assistance. The woman remained on the car briefly and slammed on the bonnet before walking away.

Bengaluru road rage viral video - X
Viral Video | Bengaluru Biker Shatters Windscreen Of Car With Baby Inside For Turning Without Signal

BY Outlook Web Desk

Kapoor shared the video with the caption, "Put a dashcam You never know when this happens to you," and added, "Especially, when it is a lady. If something happens, people will take her side instantly."

Many social media users agreed with Kapoor, noting that dashcams can help protect drivers from scams and wrongful accusations.

A dashcam records real-time footage, which can be crucial for resolving conflicts and offering a clear account of events during a drive.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. DPL 2024: Krish Yadav's Ton Helps West Delhi Lions Beat South Delhi Superstarz By Four Runs
  2. Pakistan Cricket Board Completes Deal To Rename Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium
  3. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Visitors Lose Six Early Wickets At Lord's
  4. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test: Root Century As Hosts Take Day 1 Honours At Lord's - In Pics
  5. Tabraiz Shamsi Takes A Dig At Suryakumar Yadav's T20 WC Final Catch, Gets Slammed By Fans
Football News
  1. Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players - All You Need To Know
  2. Aaron Ramsdale Leaves Arsenal For Southampton In Permanent Deal
  3. Nations League: Cristiano Ronaldo Retains Spot In Portugal's Squad Ahead Of Openers Vs Croatia, Scotland
  4. Everton Vs Bournemouth, Premier League: Preview, Match Prediction, Key Players - All You Need To Know
  5. Fulham Vs Ipswich Town, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players - All You Need To Know
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 4 Women's Singles Wrap: Osaka Loses To Muchova; Pegula Seals Third Round Berth - In Pics
  2. US Open, Day 4 Men's Singles Wrap: Medvedev Beats Marozan; Alcaraz Crashes Out After Shock Zandschulp Defeat - In Pics
  3. US Open: Alcaraz Stunned As Van De Zandschulp Causes Flushing Meadows Upset
  4. US Open: Karolina Muchova Downs 'Nervous' Naomi Osaka
  5. US Open: Bopanna-Ebden Move To Second Round After Passing Arends-Haase Test
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bengaluru: Woman Stands In Front Of Moving Car, Trying To Fake Accident; Caught On Dashcam | Video
  2. Mumbai: Man Slaps, Throws Ola Cab Driver To The Ground After He Dashes His Audi | VIDEO
  3. TN: Man Flashes Student At NIT Trichy Girls' Hostel, Masturbates In Front Of Her; Students Stage Protests
  4. India's GDP Grows By 6.7 Percent, Lowest In 5 Quarters: Govt Data
  5. TV Somanathan Takes Over As Cabinet Secretary
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. What Does The ‘O’ In O’Clock Really Mean?
  2. Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' Gets A Viral TikTok Twist With AI Cat Meow Remix | Trend Explained
  3. What’s Fueling The Controversy Around Paralympics’ TikTok Content?
  4. Labor Day 2024 Weekend Set To Break Records. Here's How To Travel Smart
  5. Man Confronts Chick-fil-A Staff Over Racist Slur On Receipt In Viral Video
World News
  1. What Does The ‘O’ In O’Clock Really Mean?
  2. Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' Gets A Viral TikTok Twist With AI Cat Meow Remix | Trend Explained
  3. What’s Fueling The Controversy Around Paralympics’ TikTok Content?
  4. Labor Day 2024 Weekend Set To Break Records. Here's How To Travel Smart
  5. Man Confronts Chick-fil-A Staff Over Racist Slur On Receipt In Viral Video
Latest Stories
  1. Virgo September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Highlights For The Month
  2. Scorpio September 2024 Horoscope: Monthly Astrological Predictions You Need To Know
  3. Cancer September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Monthly Astrological Update
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Pisces September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Astrological Prediction For The Month
  6. Aquarius September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Capricorn September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. LGBTQ People Can Open Joint Bank Account, Name Queer Persons As Nominee: FinMin