Viral Video | Bengaluru Biker Shatters Windscreen Of Car With Baby Inside For Turning Without Signal

While bystanders tried to stop the man from attacking the car, he could be seen shattering the windscreen glass with the wiper.

A video of a man angrily smashing a car's windscreen in the middle of a Bengaluru road has gone viral on social media. The footage shows the furious man who happens to be a biker attacking a vehicle with a couple and a baby who are trying to defend themselves.

The incident reportedly occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Monday near Doddakannalli on Sarjapur Road when the car turned left abruptly without signalling.

The viral video captured from inside the car showed that the angry biker is shouting at the car's driver and tried to open the driver’s door and then he went around the car to grab a large stone, likely to throw it at the car. However, an onlooker stopped him by taking the stone away.

Unable to open the car door, the biker shouted at the driver to open it. As the driver tried to drive away, the biker jumped onto the car’s hood and broke off a windscreen wiper.

Despite efforts from people to stop him, he used the wiper to smash the car’s windscreen, shattering the glass.

From inside the car, the couple screamed and a baby cried. The driver yelled at the biker to stop, explaining that his baby was inside.

A few security guards tried to hold back the biker while the couple tried to drive away again.

The Bengaluru City police have reportedly responded by saying they have arrested the biker and are looking into the situation.

