Viral Video | Angry Crowd Throws Bikes From Flyover After Bikers Perform Stunts In Bengaluru

Angry with bikers performing stunts on the busy Tumakuru National Highway, people intercepted at least one of them and threw his bike from a flyover. The incident, captured on video by onlookers, has since gone viral.
The viral video shows a large crowd gathered on the flyover, screaming and shouting at the bikers performing stunts, such as wheelies.
The crowd then throws two bikes, including a scooter, over the flyover.
One person standing below the bridge captured the scene on video, which includes the sounds of people abusing the bikers and expressing public anger towards them.
It is not known when the incident occurred but, according to some people, it took place on August 15.