Lionel Messi Coolly Walks Past Romantic Couple In Barcelona, Video Goes Viral - WATCH

This video comes after the Argentine star made a surprise visit to Camp Nou on Sunday night (November 9) sparking rumours of his return to his former club

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Lionel Messi Returns To Camp Nou; FC Barcelona Welcome Superstar With Open Arms On Social Media
Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou recently Photo: X/FC Barcelona
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Messi sparked rumours of a return to Barcelona with a surprise return

  • The 38-year-old coolly walked past a couple who were on a romantic date

  • Messi's return to Camp Nou has taken the football world by storm

A couple strolling through the streets of Barcelona had a surprising encounter with footballing icon Lionel Messi after their video of the same went viral on social media. The couple, who are seen dancing in the streets, notice Messi walking behind them coolly that leave them in amazement.

The video of the same has gone viral on social media. The couple can be seen dancing and having a romantic time when the girl notices Messi walking behind them with his entourage and that's where the video ends.

WATCH The Viral Video:

This video comes after the Argentine star made a surprise visit to Camp Nou on Sunday night (November 9) sparking rumours of his return to his former club. The 38-year-old posted on his social media handle with photos of him posing at the newly-renovated Camp Nou stadium.

“Last night I returned to a place I miss with my soul. A place where I was immensely happy, where you guys made me feel a thousand times the happiest person in the world. I hope one day I can come back, and not just to say goodbye as a player, as I never got to…” read the caption of Messi’s post on Instagram in which she shared pictures of him at the iconic venue.

“You’re always welcome at your home, Leo,” the club replied in a post on X.

This marks Messi's first return to FC Barcelona since leaving them at the end of 2020-21 season after spending 17 years at the club. The Argentine departed the Blaugrana after the club were unable to offer him a new contract due to financial constraints.

Messi won 10 La Liga titles with Barca in addition to four UEFA Champions League titles and three FIFA Club World Cups. Messi then would go on to represent Paris Saint-Germain for two seasons after joining the Ligue 1 side as a free agent, but departed for MLS side Inter Miami since 2023.

Published At:
