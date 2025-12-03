Barcelona 3-1 Atletico Madrid Highlights, La Liga: Blaugrana Complete Camp Nou Comeback Against Rojiblancos

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Highlights, Spanish La Liga 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the BAR vs ATM, Matchday 19 fixture at Camp Nou, as it happened on December 2, 2025

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid live score La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 19
Atletico Madrid's Pablo Barrios fights for the ball against Barcelona's Dani Olmo during their Spanish La Liga match on December 2, 2025. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Catch the highlights of the La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 19 fixture between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou in Barcelona on Tuesday, December 2, 2025. Atletico Madrid took a surprise lead in the 20th minute after a sublime finish from Alex Baena, but Barcelona equalised just six minutes later through Raphinha, who was set-up brilliantly by Pedri. Robert Lewandowski blasted a penalty over the bar before half-time, but Barcelona took the lead in the second half as Dani Olmo scored in the 65th minute. Ferran Torres added a late goal deep into stoppage time, and Barcelona stretched their winning streak in the league to five games. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid football match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score: Welcome!

Welcome to the start of our live blog for Barcelona’s match against Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou. The brought-forward Matchday 19 fixture promises high intensity as Barca aim to consolidate their position while Diego Simeone’s side look to extend their streak. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score: Match Details

  • Fixture: Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, Matchday 19

  • Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona

  • Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025

  • Time: 1:30 AM IST (December 3)

  • Live Streaming: FanCode

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score: BAR Playing XI

Playing XI: Joan Garcia; Jules Kouden, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Alejandro Balde; Eric Garcia, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Raphinha (c); Robert Lewandowski.

Bench: Wojciech Szczesny (gk), Diego Kochen (gk), Jofre Torrents, Andreas Christensen, Dro Fernandez, Marc Bernal, Tomas Marques, Marc Casado, Marcus Rashford, Ferran Torres, Roony Bardghji.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score: ATM Playing XI

Starting XI: Jan Oblak (c); Nahuel Molina, Jose Maria Gimennez, Clement Lenglet, David Hancko; Johnny Cardoso, Pablo Barrios; Giuliano Simeone, Alejandro Baena, Nicolas Gonzalez; Julian Alvarez.

Bench: Salvador Esquivel (gk), Juan Musso (gk), Marc Pubill, Javi Galan, Thiago Almada, Matteo Ruggeri, Conor Gallagaher, Koke, Alexaner Sorloth, Carlos Martin, Antoine Griezmann, Giacomo Raspadori.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score: Head-To-Head

  • Matches played: 76

  • Barcelona wins: 38

  • Atletico Madrid wins: 20

  • Draws: 18

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score: Why Is Matchday 19 Fixture Being Played Now?

The Matchday 19 fixture was brought forward because the January calendar is already packed with the Spanish Super Cup, which will involve both teams.

To avoid fixture congestion and allow both clubs to focus on the Super Cup without overburdening players, La Liga's organisers rescheduled the match for tonight instead of playing it in January as originally planned.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score: KO | BAR 0-0 ATM

Referee Ricardo de Burgos blows the whistle, and Atletico Madrid get tonight's match underway in the renovated Camp Nou. Only a limited number of fans are in presence, but they are making themselves heard. Can Barcelona increase their lead at the top of the table? Stay tuned!

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score: 9' BAR 0-0 ATM

The second shot of the night from Barcelona, and this is a much better attempt from Raphinha. The Brazilian was found at the edge of the box and let fly, and it went inches over the bar and had Oblak worried for a second.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score: 14' BAR 0-0 ATM

That's a sad end to Johnny Cardoso's night. The American midfielder has been struggling since the early clash of heads, and has to go off. Koke comes on in his place.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score: GOAL! | 20' BAR 0-1 ATM

Baena puts Atletico Madrid ahead!! It was a terrific solo effort from the former Villarreal man, who was found by Molina inside the Atleti half and ran miles with the ball before finding the back of the net past Joan Garcia.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score: GOAL! | 26' BAR 1-1 ATM

Atletico's lead lasts just six minutes as Raphinha equalises for the home side!! It was pure Samba magic from the Barca winger. After being found by Pedri's pass, he weaves past the defenders before dummying Oblak and finding the back of the net with finesse.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score: 37' BAR 1-1 ATM

Barcelona's dominance on the ball in the last 10 minutes takes its toll on the Atleti defence. Barrios gives away a penalty after a foul against Olmo in the box, and referee De Burgos points to the spot.

Lewandowski is the man who steps up to take the penalty. The Pole takes his run up, and... MISSES! It's a horrible penalty, flying way over the bar. Atletico Madrid survive.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score: 45+2' BAR 1-1 ATM

Two yellow cards in the last six minutes. Earlier, Baena earned a booking after throwing himself on top of Cubarsi with no intention of playing the ball. In injury time, Martin gets his name taken by the referee for another clumsy foul on Simeone.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score: HT | BAR 1-1 ATM

The referee blows his whistle for half-time, and it's all square the break in Camp Nou. Barcelona have utterly dominated proceedings, having 71% of the ball and 12 shots, including three on target. Crucially, the shot not on target was Lewandowski's penalty, which means Atleti are still in the contest.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score: Second Half Starts! | BAR 1-1 ATM

Barcelona get the second half underway. The home side dominated the first half, but it's time for them to convert it into something tangible if they want to increase their lead at the top of the table.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, have made a change at the break, with Gallagher coming on in place of Nicolo Gonzalez.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score: 52' BAR 1-1 ATM

A slower tempo in the second half. Atletico have started well, with Alvarez being found by Gimenez. The Argentine makes a dart down the right flank before shooting from the tight angle. Garcia makes a decent save.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score: 60' BAR 1-1 ATM

The game reaches the hour mark, and Barcelona are knocking on Atleti's door at the moment. Lewandowski almost atoned for his penalty miss, but Raphinha's cross missed his foot by inches. Pedri then attempts to play one of his teammates through, but it goes behind for a goal kick.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score: 63' BAR 1-1 ATM

Tiredness is creeping into the Atletico team, and Diego Simeone makes a double change. Alex Baena and Giuliano Simeone are both off, with the former suffering a knock. In their places come Thiago Almada and Sorloth.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score: GOAL! | 65' BAR 2-1 ATM

Dani Olmo puts Barcelona ahead!! It's a good team goal from the home side, with Lewandowski and Olmo combining well. The Polish striker plays Olmo through with a deft touch, and the latter makes no mistake with his finish into the bottom corner.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score: 67' BAR 2-1 ATM

Barcelona make two changes. Lewandowski's miserable night is over as he comes off for Ferran Torres, while goalscorer Olmo is replaced by Rashford.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score: 75' BAR 2-1 ATM

More changes for the Blaugrana. Pedri is run ragged and comes off for Dro Fernandez, while Raphinha is replaced by Casado. Atletico substitutes Koke – who himself came on as a first-half substitute – and Griezmann comes on in his place.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score: 80' BAR 2-1 ATM

10 minutes left on the clock, and Atletico are trying hard to get the equaliser. Thiago Almada has a decent effort from the edge of the box, but it whizzes past the post. Barca, meanwhile, are compact in defence, hoping to stretch their winning run to five games in the league.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score: 88' BAR 2-1 ATM

A late change for Barcelona, with Yamal being brought off for Christensen as Hansi Flick looks to see off the remaining match without any trouble.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score: GOAL! | 90+7' BAR 3-1 ATM

Cherry at the top of the cake for Barcelona as Ferran's late goal seals the contest for the home side. Balde did most of the hard work, cutting back across the face of the goal for the forward to fire into the back of the net from close range.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score: FT | BAR 3-1 ATM

The referee blows his whistle to bring the match to an end, and Barcelona complete the comeback at their renovated home. There was a bit of attacking pressure from the Rojiblancos in added time, but Ferran's late goal sealed the contest for the home side.

Published At:
Tags

MOST POPULAR

WATCH

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

PHOTOS

