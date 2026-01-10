Tottenham Vs Aston Villa LIVE Score, FA Cup: Under-Fire Spurs Face Tall Task Against In-Form Villans

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Live Score, FA Cup 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the third-round fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 10, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Live Score FA Cup 2025-26 third round
Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank holds a coffee cup bearing the Arsenal logo as he walks on the pitch before the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur in Bournemouth, England, Wednesday Jan. 7, 2026.
Welcome to the live coverage of the FA Cup 2025-26 Third Round clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, January 10, 2026. This all-Premier League tie promises high drama as a struggling Spurs side face the in-form Villans, with manager Thomas Frank’s job very much on the line depending on tonight’s result. Tottenham enter the tie on the back of a 3-2 Premier League defeat to Bournemouth, which left them 14th in the table. This has left the FA Cup as the North London side’s best chance to end their 18-year domestic trophy drought. Aston Villa, meanwhile, are enjoying a strong run under Unai Emery, having already beaten Spurs 2-1 in the league earlier this season. They were held to a draw by Crystal Palace in their last outing, but are very much the favourites in tonight’s fixture. Follow the live scores and updates from the Tottenham vs Aston Villa football match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Tottenham vs Aston Villa LIVE Score, FA Cup: When To Watch?

Tottenham vs Aston Villa LIVE Score, FA Cup: Match Details

  • Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa

  • Series: FA Cup 2025-26 Third Round

  • Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

  • Date: Saturday, January 10, 2026

  • Time: 11:15 PM IST

  • Live Streaming: SonyLIV

  • Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network

Tottenham vs Aston Villa LIVE Score, FA Cup: Welcome!

Hello, football fans! We are ready with our live blog covering the biggest fixture in the FA Cup third round, with Tottenham taking on Aston Villa in an all-Premier League encounter. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

Published At:
