Delhi Non-BS6 Ban From Nov 1: What We Know About Curbs Affecting Over 10 Lakh Vehicles

Delhi will bar non-BS6 vehicles registered outside the capital from entering between November 1, 2026, and January 31, 2027.
More than 10 lakh vehicles across Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad could be affected.
Authorities will deploy ANPR cameras and around 300 enforcement personnel to strengthen checks at Delhi’s entry points.
Delhi is set to tighten restrictions on vehicles entering the capital during the winter pollution season, with more than 10 lakh vehicles in neighbouring National Capital Region (NCR) cities potentially affected by the move.
The restriction will prohibit vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission standards from entering the capital between November 1, 2026, and January 31, 2027, according to estimates by the transport department.
The curbs could affect vehicle owners who regularly travel to Delhi from Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.
Gurgaon and Faridabad together have nearly two lakh vehicles that fall below BS6 standards, with BS3 and BS4 vehicles accounting for around 70 per cent of the total. The two Haryana districts also have an estimated 50,000 commercial vehicles that do not meet BS6 norms.
Noida and Greater Noida have more than four lakh vehicles below the required emission standard, over half of which are BS4 vehicles, predominantly petrol cars. Ghaziabad has approximately four lakh vehicles that do not comply with BS6 norms, a senior transport department official told The Times of India.
Delhi Steps Up Border Checks
Authorities are strengthening surveillance at Delhi's entry points to enforce the restrictions. Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras are being deployed at border checkpoints and designated lanes to scan registration plates and identify vehicles.
Artificial intelligence-powered cameras are also intended to help officials detect vehicles entering the capital in violation of the restrictions. Authorities are strengthening physical checks at entry points to prevent non-BS6 vehicles from entering Delhi from neighbouring areas, including Noida, Gurgaon and Ghaziabad.
Around 300 personnel from the transport department's enforcement teams will be deployed for the exercise.
The restrictions form part of Delhi's winter pollution control measures, as air quality in the capital deteriorates during the season. The prohibition applies to vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not comply with BS6 emission standards. Electric and compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles will be exempt.
What Are BS6 Emission Standards?
Bharat Stage (BS) standards set legally enforceable limits on the air pollutants emitted by motor vehicles with internal combustion engines. BS6 represents the country's latest and most stringent vehicle emission standard.
India introduced its first formal vehicle emission framework, India 2000, equivalent to Euro 1, in 2000. The country subsequently transitioned through BS2, BS3 and BS4 before adopting BS6.