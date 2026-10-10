Police across Delhi-NCR have heightened security ahead of the CJP-led October 10 protest.
Barricades and additional personnel have been deployed at key Delhi borders.
Noida has invoked Section 163 of the BNSS until October 20 to regulate public gatherings.
Police across Delhi-NCR have tightened security at interstate borders and placed several political leaders and activists under preventive restrictions ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) October 10 protest calling for electoral reforms and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.
The CJP has called for a “Chalo Delhi” march, backed by civil society groups and farmer unions, including the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU). Delhi Police has deployed additional personnel and introduced multi-layered barricades at key entry points to prevent protesters from reaching the Capital for the demonstration, for which permission has been denied. Police in neighbouring states have also stepped up checks and coordination with their Delhi counterparts.
Two-Tier Barricades At Delhi Borders
Delhi Police has put in place a two-tier barricading system at border points shared with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Security has been heightened at the Chilla, Ghazipur, Apsara and Singhu borders following the BKU’s support for the protest.
“Paramilitary personnel and local police have already been deployed at the borders, while Uttar Pradesh Police have also stationed personnel at key junctions on their side of the border to prevent protesters from entering the Capital,” a senior Delhi Police officer told Hindustan Times, requesting anonymity.
Delhi Police said it was monitoring movement towards the Capital and coordinating with neighbouring states. Officers said the arrangements were intended to prevent unauthorised gatherings and maintain law and order.
In Gurugram, police reinforced border checkpoints with barricades fitted with barbed wire. At least 200 personnel were deployed at six checkpoints along routes including the Dwarka Expressway, Old Delhi-Gurugram Road, Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, MG Road and the Gwal Pahadi-Mandi Road.
Gurugram Police spokesperson Sandeep Turan said commuters were being informed that the proposed protest in Delhi had not been authorised. He said senior officers were monitoring deployments and coordinating with Delhi Police.
Ghaziabad Police Places Leaders Under Preventive Restrictions
According to Hindustan Times, Ghaziabad Police placed several leaders under preventive custody or restrictions on their movement until Sunday evening, according to officers. Those affected included Samajwadi Party district president Faizal Hussain and student activist Arjun Sharma, who has raised concerns about alleged irregularities in the CBSE’s On-Screen Marking System.
Hussain said police personnel had been monitoring his movements since Thursday evening.
Sharma alleged that police had asked him to remain at home until Sunday evening and obtain a written undertaking that he would not leave. He also claimed officers had threatened to detain his parents if he breached the undertaking.
Rijul, deputy commissioner of police for the Trans-Hindon Zone, told Hindustan Times that around 250 personnel had been deployed at UP Gate, with another 100-150 personnel at each of the other border points. He confirmed that some house detentions had been made but declined to disclose the number.
The allegations about pressure on activists and the circumstances of their confinement could not be independently established from the accounts cited.
Noida Invokes Section 163 Until October 20
Gautam Budh Nagar Police, which oversees Noida and Greater Noida, issued an order on Friday imposing restrictions on protests, public gatherings and processions until October 20 under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
The order states that no person may organise or participate in a public gathering without prior permission from the police commissioner, additional police commissioners or deputy police commissioners.
It also restricts the public display of weapons, regulates loudspeaker use at religious sites and public events, and prohibits the circulation of rumours or misleading information through print, electronic or social media that could disturb public peace.
Police in Noida and other neighbouring areas have increased deployment at key crossings and established checkpoints to monitor vehicles heading towards Delhi.
Gurugram Warns Protesters Against Travelling To Delhi
Accordint to teh report, in Gurugram, police put up posters along roads leading to Delhi, warning people planning to join the demonstration to refrain from doing so because prohibitory orders were in force in central Delhi.
Turan said police were not detaining people in Gurugram but were alerting commuters to the restrictions. Senior officers, he added, were in regular contact with their Delhi counterparts.
The coordinated measures across Delhi-NCR come amid preparations for the CJP-led demonstration against the Election Commission and alleged irregularities in electoral-roll revisions. The CJP has maintained that the protest will proceed despite the denial of permission, while police have said they will take action depending on the situation.