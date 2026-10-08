Barricades, Border Checks, 43,000 Personnel: Delhi Braces For CJP’s Oct 10 Protest

"Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge ji has invited all the MPs for lunch here in Connaught Place (CP). We have all gathered here. Our protest remains ongoing. As we stated earlier, this demonstration will continue until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar tenders his resignation. This has now transformed into a mass movement, a people's movement, and it will expand to such a massive scale that it will shake the government," said Rajeev Shukla.