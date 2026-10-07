Rahul Gandhi Detained Again Near Jantar Mantar Amid INDIA Bloc’s ‘Vote Chori’ Protest

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Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
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Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also removed from the area

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Rahul Gandhi Detained At Akashvani Bhavan
Rahul Gandhi | File Photo Photos: INC Sources
Summary of this article

  • Rahul Gandhi was detained by Delhi Police near Jantar Mantar during the INDIA bloc’s ‘Vote Chori’ protest.

  • Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also removed from the area, while MPs alleged police beat them and prevented them from reaching Jantar Mantar.

  • Rahul Gandhi was also detained on Tuesday evening at Akashwani Bhawan along with several INDIA bloc MPs.

Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi was detained by Delhi Police near Jantar Mantar on Wednesday as INDIA bloc MPs sought to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Rahul Gandhi was taken away from the site in a police bus after the MPs were stopped from proceeding towards Jantar Mantar. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also removed from the area.

The INDIA bloc MPs alleged that they were beaten by police and prevented from reaching the designated protest site.

Earlier, after a solidarity lunch hosted by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the MPs had boarded buses for Jantar Mantar to stage a sit-in over ‘vote chori’ and demand Gyanesh Kumar’s ouster.

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