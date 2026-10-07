Opposition 'Vote Chori' Protest LIVE: FIR Registered Against Rahul And Priyanka Gandhi For Entering Akashvani Bhawan

FIR's have been registered against Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for entering the premises of Akashvani Bhawan without prior permission.

Opposition Protest LIVE: After highly eventful day yesterday where Rahul Gandhi and several other opposition leaders led a march to the Election Commission office demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, an FIR has been registered against the LoP Lok Sabha for entering the premises of Akashvani Bhawan without permission. The FIR has also been registered against Waynad MP Priyanka Gandhi. After police stopped the protestors from reaching their destination, Gandhi and others continued their sit-in at Akashvani Bhavan. The dramatic day concluded with Gandhi being detained late in the day by Delhi Police before being released around midnight. On the other hand representing a different front of the protest against Kumar, the CJP has informed that it will hold a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 hoping to replicate their success which previously led to the then Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. They had earlier staged a protest in Mumbai on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. In pursuance of their goal, CJP leader Saurav Das has stated that today he'd be reaching the parliament street police station to 'intimate' the police of their impending protest on October 10.

LIVE UPDATES

7 Oct 2026, 10:32:16 am IST Opposition Protest LIVE: Delhi HC To Hear Plea On Mandatory Body Cams For Delhi Police Delhi High Court to hear today a PIL seeking directions to the Delhi Police to mandatorily wear body-worn cameras while engaging in crowd control/protest duties, such as at Jantar Mantar, Bar and Bench reported.

7 Oct 2026, 10:15:46 am IST Opposition Protest LIVE: "We Will Fight Till The Very End," Imran Masood On FIR Against Rahul, Priyanka Speaking to ANI, Congress MP Imran Masood said that Rahul Gandhi is the LoP and he did not enter anywhere forcibly. "Rahul Gandhi is the LoP and was accompanied by MPs. He did not enter anywhere forcibly... We will fight till the very end. We will not back down just because of an FIR," he said. #WATCH | Delhi | On Delhi Police registering an FIR against LoP Rahul Gandhi for forcibly entering the Akashvani Bhavan, Congress MP Imran Masood says, "Rahul Gandhi is the LoP and was accompanied by MPs. He did not enter anywhere forcibly... We will fight till the very end. We… pic.twitter.com/VugPdQctTL — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2026

7 Oct 2026, 09:58:26 am IST Opposition Protest LIVE: Kharge To Invite Opposition MP's For Lunch Congress President and LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has invited Opposition MPs for lunch today in Delhi; the MPs will be signing a letter requesting a meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner: Sources told ANI

7 Oct 2026, 09:54:57 am IST Opposition Protest LIVE: What Is Form 6? Form 6 is the prescribed application through which an eligible Indian citizen seeks inclusion in the electoral roll as a new voter. It is available to citizens who have attained, or will attain, 18 years of age on one of the four qualifying dates — January 1, April 1, July 1 or October 1 — provided they are ordinarily resident in the constituency and are not otherwise disqualified. The form seeks details such as the applicant’s name, date of birth, address and other information required for voter enrolment. It is prescribed under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

7 Oct 2026, 09:50:15 am IST Opposition Protest LIVE: FIR Registered Against Rahul And Priyanka Gandhi FIR registered against Cong's Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi for entering Akashvani Bhawan without permission during opposition protest, PTI reported. FIR registered against Cong's Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi for entering Akashvani Bhawan without permission during opposition protest: Delhi Police. pic.twitter.com/PtSfzGdGBV — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 7, 2026

7 Oct 2026, 09:41:22 am IST Opposition Protest LIVE: CJP Leader Saurav Das Shares Clip Of Visiting Bela Estate CJP leader Saurav Das shared a clip of him visiting Chandini Chowk's Bela Estate where allegedly only one of 909 people remained after the SIR exercise. "This is the Bela Estate settlement in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk constituency where 908 out of 909 voters have been deleted during the SIR in Delhi. This is only a small sample of what Gyanu has actually done NATIONWIDE, against the people of India, all in the service of ONE political party," he said in his post. 🚨#WATCH: See how Gyanesh Kumar’s Election Commission ensured that only ONE out of 909 persons in this Delhi settlement survive the SIR.



This is the Bela Estate settlement in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk constituency where 908 out of 909 voters have been deleted during the SIR in… pic.twitter.com/XvxdM2eC7Q — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) October 7, 2026

7 Oct 2026, 09:34:37 am IST Opposition Protest LIVE: Congress Always Speaks Against India Says N Ramchander Rao BJP State President N Ramchander Rao criticised the Congress and Rahul Gandhi and said they always speak against India. "The Congress Party and Rahul Gandhi have always spoken against India... People have rejected the Congress Party and Rahul Gandhi and elected the NDA government for the third time... Rahul Gandhi spoke against Indian institutions like Parliament, the Indian system of democracy, outside the country," he told ANI.

7 Oct 2026, 09:17:53 am IST Opposition Protest LIVE: Barricades Put Up At Parliament Street Near Akashvani Bhavan Barricades put up at Parliament Street near Akashvani Bhawan following INDIA bloc's protest against CEC. Traffic movement remains normal. VIDEO | Delhi: Barricades put up at Parliament Street near Akashvani Bhawan following INDIA bloc's protest against CEC. Traffic movement remains normal.#OppositionProtest #DelhiNews



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/HB0yf1aNBe — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 7, 2026

7 Oct 2026, 09:14:45 am IST Opposition Protest LIVE: Kiren Rijiju Says Congress Should Learn To Serve The Nation To Win People's Support Union Minister Kiren Rijiju told ANI that the Congress should learn to serve the nation in order to win people's support. His remarks came after the opposition's protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar that took place on Tuesday. Congress Party should learn to serve the nation to win people's support. pic.twitter.com/mzXWdLl0pU — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 7, 2026

7 Oct 2026, 08:36:16 am IST Opposition Protest LIVE: DK Shivakumar Alleges Opposition In Karnataka Destroyed Over 1 Lakh Form 7 Applications Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar alleged that BJP and JD(S) workers had withdrawn and destroyed more than one lakh Form 7 applications. The saffron party called them "unsubstantiated allegations".

7 Oct 2026, 08:29:05 am IST Opposition Protest LIVE: Section 163 Imposed On Areas Around Jantar Mantar After yesterday's opposition protests demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS has been imposed in the area around Jantar Mantar road.

7 Oct 2026, 07:55:41 am IST Opposition Protest LIVE: CJP Lists 10 Non-Negotiable Demands The Cockroach Janta Party on X released a set of non-negotiable demands before their proposed October 10 protests at Jantar Mantar. They are, 1. Gyanesh Kumar must resign, and criminal proceedings must be initiated against him. 2. Freeze SIR, halt upcoming elections, restore the January 2025 voters list, and order an independent inquiry. 3. Repeal the 2023 ECI appointments law and establish an independent, credible selection process. The government may use every intimidation tactic, but we will not back down.



CJP stands firm on its three demands. They are NON-NEGOTIABLE:



1. Gyanesh Kumar must resign, and criminal proceedings must be initiated against him.



2. Freeze SIR, halt upcoming elections, restore the… — Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) October 6, 2026