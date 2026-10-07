Opposition 'Vote Chori' Protest LIVE: FIR Registered Against Rahul And Priyanka Gandhi For Entering Akashvani Bhawan

Opposition Protest LIVE: Delhi HC To Hear Plea On Mandatory Body Cams For Delhi Police
Delhi High Court to hear today a PIL seeking directions to the Delhi Police to mandatorily wear body-worn cameras while engaging in crowd control/protest duties, such as at Jantar Mantar, Bar and Bench reported.
Opposition Protest LIVE: "We Will Fight Till The Very End," Imran Masood On FIR Against Rahul, Priyanka
Speaking to ANI, Congress MP Imran Masood said that Rahul Gandhi is the LoP and he did not enter anywhere forcibly.
"Rahul Gandhi is the LoP and was accompanied by MPs. He did not enter anywhere forcibly... We will fight till the very end. We will not back down just because of an FIR," he said.
Opposition Protest LIVE: Kharge To Invite Opposition MP's For Lunch
Congress President and LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has invited Opposition MPs for lunch today in Delhi; the MPs will be signing a letter requesting a meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner: Sources told ANI
Opposition Protest LIVE: What Is Form 6?
Form 6 is the prescribed application through which an eligible Indian citizen seeks inclusion in the electoral roll as a new voter. It is available to citizens who have attained, or will attain, 18 years of age on one of the four qualifying dates — January 1, April 1, July 1 or October 1 — provided they are ordinarily resident in the constituency and are not otherwise disqualified.
The form seeks details such as the applicant’s name, date of birth, address and other information required for voter enrolment. It is prescribed under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.
Opposition Protest LIVE: FIR Registered Against Rahul And Priyanka Gandhi
FIR registered against Cong's Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi for entering Akashvani Bhawan without permission during opposition protest, PTI reported.
Opposition Protest LIVE: CJP Leader Saurav Das Shares Clip Of Visiting Bela Estate
CJP leader Saurav Das shared a clip of him visiting Chandini Chowk's Bela Estate where allegedly only one of 909 people remained after the SIR exercise.
"This is the Bela Estate settlement in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk constituency where 908 out of 909 voters have been deleted during the SIR in Delhi. This is only a small sample of what Gyanu has actually done NATIONWIDE, against the people of India, all in the service of ONE political party," he said in his post.
Opposition Protest LIVE: Congress Always Speaks Against India Says N Ramchander Rao
BJP State President N Ramchander Rao criticised the Congress and Rahul Gandhi and said they always speak against India.
"The Congress Party and Rahul Gandhi have always spoken against India... People have rejected the Congress Party and Rahul Gandhi and elected the NDA government for the third time... Rahul Gandhi spoke against Indian institutions like Parliament, the Indian system of democracy, outside the country," he told ANI.
Opposition Protest LIVE: Barricades Put Up At Parliament Street Near Akashvani Bhavan
Barricades put up at Parliament Street near Akashvani Bhawan following INDIA bloc's protest against CEC. Traffic movement remains normal.
Opposition Protest LIVE: Kiren Rijiju Says Congress Should Learn To Serve The Nation To Win People's Support
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju told ANI that the Congress should learn to serve the nation in order to win people's support.
His remarks came after the opposition's protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar that took place on Tuesday.
Opposition Protest LIVE: DK Shivakumar Alleges Opposition In Karnataka Destroyed Over 1 Lakh Form 7 Applications
Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar alleged that BJP and JD(S) workers had withdrawn and destroyed more than one lakh Form 7 applications. The saffron party called them "unsubstantiated allegations".
Opposition Protest LIVE: Section 163 Imposed On Areas Around Jantar Mantar
After yesterday's opposition protests demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS has been imposed in the area around Jantar Mantar road.
Opposition Protest LIVE: CJP Lists 10 Non-Negotiable Demands
The Cockroach Janta Party on X released a set of non-negotiable demands before their proposed October 10 protests at Jantar Mantar. They are,
2. Freeze SIR, halt upcoming elections, restore the January 2025 voters list, and order an independent inquiry.
3. Repeal the 2023 ECI appointments law and establish an independent, credible selection process.
Opposition Protest LIVE: Saurav Das To Reach Parliament Police Station At 10 AM
CJP leader Saurav Das has said on a post in X that he will reach the Parliament Street Police Staion by 10 AM today to 'intimate' the police about their impending protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar on October 10.
"Tomorrow, I will reach the Parliament Street Police Station at 10:00 AM to intimate the Delhi Police of our protest on 10th October 2026. The Constitution of India allows us to peacefully assemble and the right to protest peacefully," he said.