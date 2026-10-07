CJP leader Saurav Das and AAP will join a Delhi Opposition protest outside the Chief Electoral Officer’s office on Wednesday at 1 pm
AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bhardwaj and other party leaders will take part in the demonstration
The protest is being held over allegations of ‘vote chori’ and ‘vote theft’
The Aam Aadmi Party will join Congress, Left parties and other Delhi-based Opposition groups outside the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer’s office on Wednesday. The protest, set for 1 pm, is over allegations of 'vote chori', seeking the removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar in the wake of media reports alleging differences within the Election Commission over Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and other issues.
AAP is mobilising around claims of 'vote theft'. The anti-CEC protest lead by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also seen the participation of other opposition parties.
CJP leader Saurav Das has said on a post in X that he will reach the Parliament Street Police Staion by 10 AM today to 'intimate' the police about their impending protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar on October 10.
"Tomorrow, I will reach the Parliament Street Police Station at 10:00 AM to intimate the Delhi Police of our protest on 10th October 2026. The Constitution of India allows us to peacefully assemble and the right to protest peacefully," he said.
AAP Joins Protest
AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bhardwaj and other party leaders will take part in the protest. The party has also asked its workers, supporters and members to join the demonstration in large numbers.
“On Wednesday, we will hold a protest outside the Delhi CEO’s office against ‘vote theft’. We have called upon AAP workers, supporters and members of the party to participate in large numbers,” Bhardwaj said in a statement.
Bhardwaj added that AAP had already announced it would join Opposition protests on the streets over the 'vote chori' issue.
Other Parties Join Demands
More parties are set to join. According to ThePrint, Delhi-based participants apart from AAP, Congress and the Left include the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) are set to join the protest.
The parties said they would oppose what they called a flawed Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. They are seeking the immediate repeal of the SIR.
They also want a revision process that follows constitutional rules and protects voters’ rights. The parties have also sought the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.