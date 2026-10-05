INDIA Bloc To Hold 'Akrosh March' Across Bihar On Oct 7 Over SIR 'Irregularities': RJD's Tejashwi

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RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav announces that the INDIA bloc will stage an 'Akrosh March' across Bihar on October 7 to protest alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls

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Tejashwi Yadav
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Protest Date: October 7 across Bihar.

  • Key Organizer: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

  • Core Issue: Alleged Special Intensive Revision irregularities.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday announced that the INDIA bloc will hold 'Akrosh March' at block levels across Bihar on October 7 to protest against the alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise in several states.

The opposition bloc will also stage demonstrations at district levels on October 8 and organise a march towards the Lok Bhavan on the same day to protest against the functioning of the poll panel, he said.

The RJD leader accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of working at the "behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah" and demanded that the CEC be removed from the post.

Yadav also alleged that the assembly polls in Bihar and West Bengal, where lakhs of voters were deleted during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, were "fraudulent".

Talking to reporters here, the RJD leader said, “INDIA bloc partners will march to the Governor’s House in Patna on October 8 to submit a memorandum against the CEC and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. 'Akrosh March' will be held at block levels on October 7," he said.

The leader of the opposition in the Bihar assembly asserted that the INDIA bloc will "not allow democracy to be destroyed".

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