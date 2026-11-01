A Rally Cannot Stop SIR: The INDIA Bloc’s Legal And Political Battle Ahead

The INDIA bloc’s campaign against SIR faces a Supreme Court challenge over the Election Commission’s decision-making
The Opposition’s bid to remove CEC Gyanesh Kumar faces a demanding constitutional and parliamentary process
Sustaining mobilisation and documenting alleged wrongful voter exclusions will be central to the campaign beyond Ramlila Maidan
The INDIA bloc’s Sunday rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan has brought its opposition to the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls back into focus. The parties have demanded accountability from Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and questioned the manner in which the revision is being conducted.
The rally, however, is only one part of a wider campaign. The next phase will depend on whether the Opposition can sustain mobilisation, pursue its legal challenge and use Parliament’s removal procedure against the CEC. Each route has different constraints, and none guarantees an immediate change in the SIR process.
What Happens At The Supreme Court?
The immediate legal test is the petitions challenging the Election Commission’s decision-making on SIR, including allegations that Kumar took decisions without the concurrence of the other two Election Commissioners.
At the Tuesday hearing, the Commission’s position was set out in a 248-page counter-affidavit. The ECI maintained that the three orders relating to SIR were approved unanimously by all three members and rejected the allegation of unilateral decision-making.
The Commission also disputed the claim that it had amended statutory Form 6, used for voter registration. It said the additional declaration accompanying the form was a separate document, not a modification of Form 6.
The petitioners’ challenge concerns the procedure followed in taking these decisions and the requirements attached to voter registration. They have sought access to records that could establish how the Commission reached its decisions.
The petitioners are expected to respond to the ECI’s affidavit before the matter proceeds further. The Supreme Court has not yet ruled on the allegations or decided the wider legality of the SIR exercise. The next stage is therefore an examination of the competing claims, not a final judgment on the revision.
Can Parliament Remove The CEC?
The Opposition has also sought Kumar’s removal through Parliament. Its first notices in both Houses were rejected on April 6 by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan.
The Constitution sets a high threshold for removing a Chief Election Commissioner. Under Article 324(5), the CEC can be removed only in the same manner and on the same grounds as a Supreme Court judge. Article 124(4) requires proved misbehaviour or incapacity and an address by each House of Parliament, passed in the same session.
The motion must secure a majority of the total membership of each House as well as a two-thirds majority of members present and voting. Both Houses must pass it separately; a joint sitting cannot substitute for these votes.
The Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968, also sets the requirements for initiating the process. A notice must have the support of at least 100 Lok Sabha members or 50 Rajya Sabha members. The Speaker or Chairman can admit or reject it. If admitted, a three-member committee is constituted to investigate the allegations.
This makes the distinction between a political demand and a constitutional removal process important. A rally or symbolic resolution cannot remove the CEC. Even a formally admitted notice would only begin an inquiry; it would not establish wrongdoing or guarantee removal.
What Comes After Ramlila Maidan?
The Congress has framed its broader mobilisation under the ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ campaign. They announced the appointment of AICC observers indicates that the programme is being organised beyond the gathering on Sunday.
The political challenge now is to translate the campaign into sustained local outreach. That would mean identifying voters who say their names have been wrongly excluded, documenting individual cases and helping eligible electors use the prescribed claims and inclusion process.
The practical value of such work will depend on evidence. General allegations of voter deletion are unlikely to resolve individual disputes unless they are supported by voter records, applications and details of how names were omitted.
The Opposition will also have to maintain coordination among its constituent parties. The Ramlila Maidan rally provided a common platform, but continued pressure will require agreement on the campaign’s demands and the next steps in different states.
What Is The BJP’s Response?
The BJP has contested the Opposition’s campaign and its choice of timing. Union Health Minister JP Nadda criticised the Ramlila Maidan rally, arguing that holding it during the festive season could disrupt normal life and affect small traders in Delhi.
The response shows that the political contest is also about how the SIR exercise is being presented to voters. The Opposition has framed it as a question of electoral rights and accountability, while the BJP has attacked the rally and questioned the Opposition’s motives.
The BJP’s counter-narrative will remain part of the political contest, but it does not settle the underlying questions about the revision or the Commission’s decision-making.
What Is The Election Commission’s Defence Of SIR?
The ECI has invoked Article 324 of the Constitution, Section 21 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, as the legal basis for conducting the revision.
In its May 14 order, the Commission extended Phase III of SIR to 16 states and three Union Territories. It said more than 3.94 lakh Booth Level Officers would conduct house-to-house work covering 36.73 crore electors, with assistance from 3.42 lakh Booth Level Agents appointed by political parties.
The Commission has described the exercise’s objective as ensuring that no eligible citizen is left out of the electoral roll and no ineligible person is included. It has also maintained that the process involves political parties and election officials.
For voters whose names are missing, the ECI’s voter services portal provides facilities to check electoral-roll details, submit documents against notices and apply for inclusion through Form 6, subject to the applicable requirements.
The central dispute remains whether the revision’s procedures adequately protect eligible voters and whether the Commission followed the required process while issuing its directions. The Supreme Court challenge is one route through which those questions will be tested.
Where Does The Fight Go From Here?
The INDIA bloc now has to pursue three distinct routes. The Supreme Court can examine the legality and procedure of the ECI’s decisions. Parliament has a constitutional mechanism for the removal of the CEC, but the threshold is deliberately demanding. Street mobilisation can keep the issue in public debate, but its impact will depend on whether the Opposition can sustain its campaign and substantiate allegations of wrongful exclusion.
The rally has renewed the political challenge to the Commission, but it has not changed the legal position or halted SIR. The next test will be whether the Opposition can turn its allegations into verifiable cases and sustain pressure through the judicial, parliamentary and electoral processes.