'Cockroach Janta Party Is An Independent Organisation,' Dipke Says CJP Backs INDIA Bloc Protest But Won't Participate

The Cockroach Janta Party has backed the INDIA bloc’s protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar but ruled out formally participating.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the party would support any organisation campaigning against alleged electoral manipulation.
Mamata Banerjee acknowledged the CJP’s support as Opposition parties prepare the ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ rally.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has expressed solidarity with the INDIA bloc’s protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar but ruled out formally participating in the rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan, saying it wants to maintain its independent identity.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the party supported the campaign against alleged electoral irregularities and would stand by any organisation raising concerns over alleged vote theft. However, he clarified that the outfit would not join the Opposition-led mobilisation.
“We support the protest tomorrow, we stand in solidarity, but the Cockroach Janta Party is an independent organisation; it is a neutral platform, and we want to keep it that way,” Dipke said after meeting former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday.
CJP Says It Will Support Organisations Fighting ‘Vote Theft’
Emphasising that the issue extended beyond individual political organisations, Dipke said the CJP would support any group campaigning against alleged electoral manipulation.
“Anybody who will fight against this vote theft, we will support all organisations,” he said.
The CJP had earlier announced its backing for the INDIA bloc’s rally, which is seeking Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
In a statement posted on X, the party accused the Chief Election Commissioner of undermining the credibility of the electoral process through the revision exercise.
“By undermining this very principle through SIR, Gyanesh Kumar has lost the trust required to oversee free and fair elections. His resignation is therefore necessary to restore the credibility and independence of the Election Commission,” the statement said.
Mamata Banerjee Acknowledges CJP’s Support For Opposition Rally
Banerjee also acknowledged the CJP’s backing for the Opposition’s campaign, describing INDIA bloc leaders as pioneers of the movement.
“They have extended their full support for tomorrow’s rally, and we have extended all support to them as well. They are the pioneers and the founders of this movement. That we must remember,” Banerjee told reporters.
Opposition parties are organising the ‘Chalo Dilli’ march and the ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ rally at Ramlila Maidan to protest against alleged electoral irregularities and demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The INDIA bloc has raised concerns over the SIR exercise, alleging that it could lead to the exclusion of eligible voters from electoral rolls. The Election Commission has maintained that the revision is part of the process of updating voter lists.