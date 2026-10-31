'We Won't Let You Escape': Rahul Gandhi Targets CEC Gyanesh Kumar At INDIA Bloc's Mock Parliament

Rahul Gandhi warned CEC Gyanesh Kumar and other officials accused of electoral irregularities that they would face accountability.
Gandhi questioned the 2024 Lok Sabha election results, alleging 13.3 crore voters were deleted from electoral rolls.
He defended the Constitution and voters' rights, while BJP MP Tejasvi Surya mocked the INDIA bloc's event.
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday warned Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and other officials accused of electoral irregularities that they would be held accountable, asserting that the Opposition would not allow them to escape.
Addressing the INDIA bloc's symbolic public impeachment programme against Kumar, Gandhi said those allegedly involved would eventually have to face the representatives of the people.
He described the CEC as just one among several people allegedly involved in what he called an assault on the country. Gandhi said the Opposition knew who was responsible and would continue to defend the Constitution and the voice of the people.
"We are not going to let you escape. I also want to address the people who have carried out this assault on the Union of India. Gyanesh Kumar is just one element; there are many others. We know who they are, and we understand deeply who they are," Gandhi said.
He warned that the political situation was changing and that officials allegedly involved in electoral irregularities would eventually have to answer to the representatives of the people.
Gandhi Questions Legitimacy Of 2024 Lok Sabha Polls
Gandhi also questioned the legitimacy of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, alleging that 13.3 crore voters, accounting for 15 per cent of India's electorate, had been deleted from electoral rolls. He compared the figure with the three per cent vote margin between the Opposition and the winning side in the general elections.
"13.3 crore voters were deleted. That is one in every seven Indians. 15% of India's voters were deleted," he said.
Arguing that the number of deleted voters was significantly higher than the margin between the two sides, Gandhi alleged that the Election Commission's actions raised questions about the election results and the BJP members who entered Parliament following the polls.
He claimed that the Election Commission was effectively suggesting that 15 per cent of voters should not have participated in the election, despite the three per cent margin by which the contest was decided.
Says CEC Should Face Trial In Court
The Congress leader extended his support to the motion seeking Kumar's impeachment and said the Chief Election Commissioner should also face trial in a court of law.
"I fully support the motion that Mr Gyanesh Kumar should not only be impeached but should also be tried in a court of law for treason so that justice can be served," he said.
Gandhi further asserted that the Opposition had sufficient evidence against Kumar and that he would not be able to continue in the constitutional post. He warned the BJP against retaining the CEC after the Opposition disclosed what it claimed to know.
He also named Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah among those allegedly involved in undermining the electoral process, describing the gathering as a political weapon directed at everyone responsible.
Opposition Plans Show Of Strength At Ramlila Maidan
Gandhi said officials allegedly acting as instruments of the government would be the Opposition's first target, even as he maintained that the Opposition would also deal with those at the top.
He referred to the proposed gathering at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, saying a united Opposition would demonstrate the public mood against the alleged misuse of institutions and electoral irregularities.
"You will see tomorrow that a political weapon is going to be placed on the streets of Delhi. A united Opposition is going to show you exactly what the mood of the people of this country is," he said.
The symbolic public impeachment programme was organised by INDIA bloc leaders against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. During the programme, a motion seeking his impeachment was passed. The event comes ahead of the Opposition's proposed gathering at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.
Taking a jibe at the event, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya posted on X: "At least in their own mock Parliament, Congress could have made Rahul Gandhi Prime Minister!"