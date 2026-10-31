'We Won't Let You Escape': Rahul Gandhi Targets CEC Gyanesh Kumar At INDIA Bloc's Mock Parliament

VIDEO | Delhi: At symbolic public impeachment of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi says, "I just want to make one small point. 13.3 crore voters were deleted. That is one in every seven Indians. 15% of India's voters were deleted. In the last Lok Sabha election, these voters supposedly voted. The difference between the opposition and those who won the election was a 3% vote. So, the election was won by a 3% vote, and now the Election Commission itself is saying that 15% of those voters should never have voted. Which means that the Election Commission itself is stating that the 2024 Lok Sabha election is an illegal election, and the people who entered the Lok Sabha, the BJP people who entered the Lok Sabha, did so illegally..." (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)