The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet before a special Patna court against Bharat Mahaseth and Shiv Kumar Raut for smuggling Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) from Nepal.
The case follows an August 2 raid by security forces in Bihar's Madhubani district that led to the seizure of 281 counterfeit notes totaling a face value of ₹50,150.
Probe findings revealed the accused procured fake notes via operative Hira Mahaseth to circulate them as genuine currency across local Indian markets.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday chargesheeted two accused in a case related to the smuggling of fake Indian currency notes (FICN) from Nepal into India, officials said.
The accused, Bharat Mahaseth and Shiv Kumar Raut alias Mehman, were named in the chargesheet filed before a special NIA court in Patna under Sections 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), 179 (using forged or counterfeit coin, government stamp, currency-notes or bank-notes), 180 (possession of forged or counterfeit coin, government stamp, currency-notes or bank-notes) and 3(5) (common intention to commit a criminal act) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, they said.
The case relates to the seizure of 281 fake currency notes with a total face value of Rs 50,150 from Duhabi Bazar in Basopatti, Madhubani district, Bihar, on August 2 this year. The notes were seized during a joint raid by the Sashastra Seema Bal and Bihar Police.
The duo allegedly smuggled fake currency from Nepal into India through another accused, Hira Mahaseth alias Chachi, for circulation as genuine currency in local markets, an NIA statement said.
The case was initially registered at Basopatti police station on August 2, 2026, against three accused -- Hira Mahaseth, Bharat Mahaseth and Raut.
The Union Home Ministry subsequently directed the NIA to take over the investigation in view of the gravity of the offence. The agency registered the case on September 9, 2026.
The NIA had conducted searches at 12 locations in Madhubani district on October 8, during which digital devices, incriminating documents, cash and other items were seized, the statement said.
Further investigation is underway, it added.