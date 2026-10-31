The accused, Bharat Mahaseth and Shiv Kumar Raut alias Mehman, were named in the chargesheet filed before a special NIA court in Patna under Sections 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), 179 (using forged or counterfeit coin, government stamp, currency-notes or bank-notes), 180 (possession of forged or counterfeit coin, government stamp, currency-notes or bank-notes) and 3(5) (common intention to commit a criminal act) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, they said.