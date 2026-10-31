State BJP President Aditya Sahu slammed the Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand for utilizing only ₹31,196.72 crore (29.38%) of its ₹1,06,200.94 crore plan budget seven months into the fiscal year.
He highlighted severe underspending in crucial sectors, including Drinking Water & Sanitation (4.88%), Rural Development (11.59%), and Road Construction (19.79%).
The opposition party accused the JMM administration of stalling developmental progress and misleading the public with unfulfilled financial promises.
BJP's Jharkhand unit chief Aditya Sahu accused the JMM-led government of spending just 29.38 per cent of the budget allocation in the past seven months of the current financial year, demanding an explanation from Chief Minister Hemant Soren for the "sluggish pace" of expenditure.
He also alleged that the state government has been "silent over its failure to spend allotted funds" for various development schemes.
"Only Rs 31,196.72 crore, a mere 29.38 per cent of the total state plan budget of Rs 1,06,200.94 crore allocated for the 2026-27 fiscal, had been spent by October 22," Sahu claimed in a press statement, issued on Friday evening.
He alleged that the state government made "big announcements in the budget, but failed to even spend the allocated funds on time to implement them on the ground".
"The chief minister must explain who exactly is responsible for this gross negligence and apathy," Sahu said.
The BJP leader claimed that the "most concerning situation is in the drinking water and sanitation department, where only 4.88 per cent of the allocated funds have been spent".
A mere 11.59 per cent of allocated funds have been utilised in rural development, 15.94 per cent in urban development, 15.69 per cent in welfare and 19.79 per cent in the road construction department, he alleged.
"These are the departments that are directly concerned with the basic needs of the common people and development works. The state government should make public the department-wise expenditure status and fix accountability for departments with low spending," Sahu said.
The BJP leader demanded that funds for development schemes be spent on time, and that transparency be guaranteed.
The Jharkhand government had, on February 24, tabled in the assembly a Rs 1.58 lakh crore budget for the 2026-27 financial year.