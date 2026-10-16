Who Is Rekha Arya? Uttarakhand Minister Who Filed FIR Against Husband Over Alleged Assault, Death Threats

Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya has filed a first information report (FIR) against her husband, Girdhari Lal Sahu, accusing him of physical assault, caste-based abuse, harassment and threatening to kill her. The BJP leader also alleged that she recently obtained an audio recording in which Sahu could allegedly be heard conspiring with a woman to kill her. Hours after sharing a video about the allegations on Facebook on Thursday, Arya was admitted to Krishna Medical Centre in Dehradun for treatment.