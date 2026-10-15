Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: What Happened To The 19-Year-Old In Uttarakhand?

Ankita Bhandari, a 19-year-old receptionist, was murdered in September 2022, and three men were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in May 2025.
The case returned to the spotlight after renewed allegations surrounding an influential “VIP”.
Ankita’s parents are demanding that Dushyant Kumar Gautam’s appointment as Sikkim Governor be put on hold.
Nearly four years after 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari was murdered at a resort near Rishikesh in Uttarakhand, the case has returned to the national spotlight. The conviction of three men in 2025 appeared to bring the criminal trial to a conclusion, but questions surrounding an alleged influential “VIP” have continued to trouble her family.
The controversy has intensified following the appointment of former BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam as Governor of Sikkim, prompting Ankita’s parents to demand that the appointment be put on hold until the ongoing Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe is completed. On October 14, 2026, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi joined the family’s sit-in protest at India Gate in New Delhi.
What Happened To Ankita Bhandari?
Ankita Bhandari was working as a receptionist at the Vanantara resort near Rishikesh when she was murdered on September 18, 2022. She had joined the establishment only weeks earlier. The resort was managed by Pulkit Arya, the son of former BJP leader Vinod Arya.
According to the prosecution, Ankita was pressured to provide sexual services to guests, which she resisted. Messages and witness statements presented during the trial indicated that she was distressed by demands for “extra services” and wanted to leave the resort.
On September 18, Ankita went missing. Her body was recovered from a canal six days later, triggering widespread outrage across Uttarakhand and beyond.
Pulkit Arya and two resort employees, Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta, were arrested in connection with the murder. The investigation and subsequent trial drew intense public scrutiny, particularly over allegations that Ankita had been pressured to entertain influential guests.
The case became a flashpoint for protests demanding justice for Ankita, with demonstrators questioning the safety of women working in the hospitality sector and the alleged influence of politically connected individuals.
In May 2025, a court in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district convicted Arya, Bhaskar and Gupta and sentenced all three to life imprisonment. The prosecution relied on witness testimonies, WhatsApp conversations and other evidence to establish their criminal responsibility for the murder.
The convictions marked a significant development in the case. However, they did not settle the separate question of whether anyone beyond the three convicted men had played a role in the circumstances leading to Ankita’s death.
Why Has The Case Returned To The Headlines?
The controversy resurfaced in December 2025 after actress Urmila Sanawar, who claims to be the wife of former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore, circulated videos and an audio recording of a purported conversation with him. The material triggered renewed allegations about an influential person allegedly referred to as a “VIP” in connection with the case.
Sanawar alleged that a senior BJP leader was linked to the controversy. Dushyant Kumar Gautam, whose name subsequently emerged in the allegations, denied them and initiated defamation proceedings against those accusing him. Rathore also disputed the authenticity of the purported recording, describing it as AI-generated, according to media reports.
These allegations have not been established as facts in court.
In January 2026, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recommended a CBI investigation following demands from Ankita’s parents. The CBI registered a case in February, taking over the investigation from Uttarakhand Police.
Ankita’s family has sought answers about whether the alleged VIP angle was adequately investigated and has called for the inquiry to examine the circumstances and motive behind the murder.
The latest flashpoint came with Gautam’s appointment as Governor of Sikkim in October 2026. Ankita’s parents opposed the appointment and asked that it be put on hold until the CBI investigation is completed.
On October 14, Rahul Gandhi joined Ankita’s parents at India Gate, along with Congress leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The family appealed to President Droupadi Murmu to withhold the appointment pending the investigation.
For Ankita’s parents, the demand goes beyond the punishment already handed down to the three convicted men. They want a fuller account of the circumstances that led to their daughter’s death and clarity on whether anyone else was involved.
As the CBI investigation proceeds, the distinction between proven criminal responsibility and unverified allegations remains crucial. For Ankita’s family, however, the central demand is unchanged: that every credible lead be examined and that the investigation address the questions they believe remain unanswered.