Jasprit Bumrah surpasses Javagal Srinath in India's Test wicket charts
Bumrah reaches 237 Test wickets in just 53 matches
Anil Kumble continues to lead India's all-time Test wicket-takers list with 619 scalps
Jasprit Bumrah added another significant milestone to his remarkable international career during India's second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The Indian pace spearhead moved past former India fast bowler Javagal Srinath to claim fourth place on the list of Indian bowlers with the most international wickets in away matches.
Bumrah achieved the feat after dismissing Henry Nicholls during New Zealand's second innings on Day 3. Nicholls scored 22 runs off 42 deliveries before attempting to work a delivery towards the leg side, only to get a leading edge that went straight back to the Indian pacer.
The dismissal took Bumrah's overall international wicket tally in away matches to 341, one more than Srinath's 340. Interestingly, the ongoing second Test marked Bumrah's 142nd international appearance away from home across formats, making the achievement even more impressive.
Bumrah also extended his Test wicket tally to 241 with the dismissal, continuing to strengthen his reputation as one of India's finest fast bowlers.
Most international wickets for India in away matches:
|Player
|Time Span
|Matches
|Innings
|Wickets
|Best Figures (Innings)
|Best Figures (Match)
|5W
|10W
|Anil Kumble
|1990–2008
|248
|295
|477
|8/141
|12/279
|11
|1
|Zaheer Khan
|2000–2014
|199
|238
|398
|7/87
|10/149
|8
|1
|Kapil Dev
|1978–1994
|206
|246
|368
|8/85
|8/85
|13
|0
|Jasprit Bumrah
|2016–2026
|142*
|173*
|341*
|6/19
|9/86
|15
|0
|Javagal Srinath
|1991–2003
|184
|211
|340
|6/76
|8/104
|6
|0
|Harbhajan Singh
|1998–2016
|213
|243
|331
|7/120
|10/153
|8
|1
|Ishant Sharma
|2007–2021
|129
|175
|296
|7/74
|10/108
|9
|1
|Mohammed Shami
|2013–2025
|127
|163
|294
|6/56
|8/107
|6
|0
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|2010–2024
|156
|186
|290
|7/71
|12/131
|8
|2
|Ravindra Jadeja
|2009–2026
|215
|235
|254
|6/138
|7/236
|3
|0
Jasprit Bumrah's Remarkable Rise in Test Cricket
Bumrah's rise through the record books has been particularly impressive because of his ability to deliver in challenging overseas conditions. His pace, accuracy, unconventional action and ability to generate movement have made him one of India's most dependable match-winners.
The 32-year-old has also maintained an outstanding bowling average, making his record even more remarkable. His three-wicket haul in Wellington helped India put New Zealand under early pressure before the hosts recovered through their middle order.
His technique isn't the only thing that sets him apart from other pacers. Bumrah is also known for experimenting and making adjustments whenever required. After struggling to pick up wickets in the first innings of the second Test, the right-arm pacer decided to tweak his bowling action, introducing an unusual variation as he looked to try something different and find a breakthrough.
Where Does Jasprit Bumrah Stand Among India's Highest Test Wicket-Takers?
Although Bumrah has entered the top 10 of India's all-time Test wicket-takers, he still has a considerable distance to cover to challenge the leading names. Former India captain Anil Kumble remains at the top with 619 wickets, followed by Ravichandran Ashwin and Kapil Dev.
Here is a look at India's leading Test wicket-takers:
|Rank
|Player
|Test wickets
|1
|Anil Kumble
|619
|2
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|537
|3
|Kapil Dev
|434
|4
|Harbhajan Singh
|417
|5
|Ravindra Jadeja
|356
|6
|Zaheer Khan
|311
|6
|Ishant Sharma
|311
|8
|Bishan Singh Bedi
|266
|9
|BS Chandrasekhar
|242
|10
|Jasprit Bumrah
|241
Bumrah's immediate target will be Bhagwath Chandrasekhar's tally of 242 wickets. The Indian pacer needs two more scalps to move past him and climb another position in the prestigious list.
At 32, Bumrah still has an opportunity to climb further up the rankings and add more records to his already impressive international career.