Yashasvi Jaiswal Pulls Off A Screamer! One-Handed Stunner Sends Devon Conway Packing | Watch

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar Published at: 29 November 2026 10:38 am

Yashasvi Jaiswal pulled off a stunning one-handed catch at short third to dismiss Devon Conway for 51 off 97 balls, giving Washington Sundar his first wicket of New Zealand's second innings on Day 3 of the second Test in Christchurch

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar Published at: 29 November 2026 10:38 am

Yashasvi Jaiswal pulled off a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Devon Conway. Photo: X/BCCI and Screengrab

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