Yashasvi Jaiswal took a stunning one-handed catch at short third to dismiss Devon Conway
Washington Sundar claimed his first wicket of the second innings as Conway departed for 51 off 97 balls
New Zealand are 113/3 after 36.5 overs in their second innings
Yashasvi Jaiswal pulled off a stunning one-handed catch at short third to bring an end to Devon Conway's half-century on Day 3 of the second Test between India and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday.
Washington Sundar finally broke through for India, dismissing the left-hander for 51 with a moment of brilliance from Jaiswal.
The dismissal came in the 32nd over when Conway went after a flighted delivery outside off from Sundar but could only manage a slice. Jaiswal, stationed at short third, moved swiftly to his left, dived and plucked the ball out of the air with his left hand.
It was an outstanding effort from the Indian opener, who showed excellent reflexes to complete the catch. Sundar was rewarded for his patience and persistence with the ball as India picked up their third wicket of the innings.
Conway scored 51 off 97 deliveries, striking six fours during his stay at the crease. He was dismissed in the 32.1 over while attempting to attack Sundar's flighted delivery outside off, with Jaiswal completing a one-handed catch at short third to end his innings.
At the time of filing this story, New Zealand were 113/3 after 36.5 overs in their second innings, with their overall lead extending to 223 runs.