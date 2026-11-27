Jaiswal has played 33 Tests in his career, all at different venues
Sachin played 32 Tests at different venues from his debut
Sanjay Manjrekar holds the record, along with Jaiswal, for playing the most consecutive matches at different venues
Yashasvi Jaiswal surpassed the great Sachin Tendulkar to equal the unique world record of playing the most matches at different venues since his debut.
Jaiswal, who debuted in 2023, has played 33 Tests in his short career. All of his Tests have been played at different venues. As he stepped onto the field on Friday in Christchurch, he surpassed Sachin Tendulkar, who played his first 32 matches at different venues before repeating.
Now, he is level with Sanjay Manjrekar. The former India player played his first 33 matches at different venues.
Playing Most Tests At Different Venues From Debut
|Player
|Time span
|Team
|Venues
|Sanjay Manjrekar
|1987?1994
|India
|33
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|2023?2026
|India
|33
|Sachin Tendulkar
|1989?1994
|India
|32
|Javagal Srinath
|1991?1996
|India
|24
|Denesh Ramdin
|2005?2008
|West Indies
|24
Jaiswal Will Overtake Manjrekar
Jaiswal is also all set to break Manjrekar's record as India are scheduled to host Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT).
The first match of the series will be at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur from January 21 to 25. While Jaiswal has played a white-ball match at the venue, this will be his first red-ball match there, taking his tally to 34 matches.
However, his streak will end with this as India's next matches are scheduled to be played at Chennai, Guwahati, Ranchi, and Ahmedabad, where he has already played Test cricket.