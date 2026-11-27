Yashasvi Jaiswal Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar To Equal Unique World Record

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 27 November 2026 1:16 pm

Indian opener surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to equal the record for the most Test matches played at different venues from debut

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 27 November 2026 1:16 pm

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal bats on day two of the first cricket test against New Zealand in Wellington, New Zealand, Friday, Nov. 20, 2026. | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP

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