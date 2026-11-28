Parliament Special Session LIVE: Shiv Sena's Leader Shaina NC Backs 50% Increase In Lok Sabha Seats, Slams INDIA Bloc Meeting As Damage Control
Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC says the INDIA bloc meeting is not a strategy meeting but an attempt at damage control.
She argues that Sharad Pawar understands that increasing Lok Sabha seats by 50% for everyone would ensure that no state loses representation.
Parliament Special Session LIVE: Giriraj Singh Defends Delimitation Bill, Hits Out At Opposition
Union Minister Giriraj Singh has strongly defended the proposed Delimitation Bill while criticising opposition parties for protesting against it.
Speaking to reporters, Singh questioned the opposition's objections, alleging that only those seeking to deprive women of their rights would oppose the move.
He cited the population of his Begusarai constituency, which has around 40 lakh people, including 22–23 lakh voters, arguing that the large population makes it difficult for an MP to reach every village.
Parliament Special Session LIVE: Telangana Congress Opposes Delimitation Bill
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud has voiced strong opposition to the present form of the proposed Delimitation Bill, warning that southern states could lose their representation.
Speaking to reporters, Goud said the Congress party is not in favour of the current delimitation framework. He noted that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have also expressed their views on the issue.
Deepathoon Row LIVE: Devotees Head To Thiruparankundram Hill As Karthigai Deepam Is Set To Be Lit At Deepathoon
Devotees and priests in Madurai are moving towards Thiruparankundram Hill, where the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam is to be lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar today.
This follows the Supreme Court's direction on Friday that the lamp be lit at the disputed pillar on November 28, after its earlier order was not carried out. The court also suspended the temple's board of trustees.
In Friday's order, the court allowed every devotee to light the lamp at the site, at least 50 metres from the nearby dargah on all sides. It also directed the CRPF to protect the dargah and ensure visitors are not prevented from praying.
UP Election 2027 LIVE: Sitapur MP Rakesh Rathore Says Non-Consultative Decisions Are Fatal For UP Congress
Congress MP from Sitapur Rakesh Rathore has criticised the way decisions are being taken in the party's Uttar Pradesh unit, saying the lack of consultation is 'fatal for Congress'.
Rathore said the party had been growing stronger in the state through Rahul Gandhi's efforts, but alleged that some people had undermined that progress.
He also questioned the in-charge's claim that Congress would contest more than 200 Assembly seats. According to Rathore, a meeting of party MPs had discussed contesting a respectable number of seats, not 200-plus.
Parliament Special Session LIVE: INDIA Bloc Floor Leaders Meet At Kharge's Residence To Decide Delimitation Strategy
A meeting of INDIA bloc floor leaders is under way at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi to formulate a joint strategy on the delimitation bill ahead of the special session of Parliament.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived at the residence to attend the meeting.
Kharge had invited all opposition floor leaders, including those of parties outside the INDIA bloc such as the DMK, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).
The meeting comes amid signs of division in the opposition ranks over the legislation. The special session begins on November 30.
Parliament Special Session LIVE: CPI MP Asks DMK, NCP (SP) To Explain Change Of Stand On Delimitation Bill
CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar has said the DMK and the NCP (SP) should explain what he called a sudden change of attitude on the delimitation bill, which they are now supporting.
He said he could not comment on the two parties, but added that many were talking about 'Operation Lotus', a term used for the BJP's alleged efforts to engineer defections, and related issues.
Parliament Special Session LIVE: Keshav Prasad Maurya Says UP's Lok Sabha Seats Will Rise From 80 To 120
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has welcomed the Union Cabinet's decision to increase Lok Sabha seats by 50 per cent in every state, saying Uttar Pradesh will have 120 MPs instead of 80.
Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Maurya accused the Congress and its remaining allies, including the Samajwadi Party, of obstructing the representation that should have been received.
Parliament Special Session LIVE: Kapil Sibal Alleges Real Aim Of Delimitation Push Is To Retain Power For 30-40 Years
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has alleged that the government's objective is not merely women's reservation but to remain in power for the next 30-40 years.
Speaking after arriving for the INDIA bloc meeting, Sibal questioned whether a Lok Sabha of around 850 members could function properly. "We are ready for women's reservation," he said, adding that it could be implemented immediately within the existing 543 seats.
He argued that while the constitutional amendment on women's reservation needs a two-thirds majority, the Delimitation Bill is an ordinary Bill that can be passed with a simple majority.
Parliament Special Session LIVE: Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP Of Caring About Constituency Boundaries, Not Country's Borders
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has attacked the BJP amid the debate over the delimitation bill, alleging that it puts elections before the country.
That, he alleged, was why the party was concerned about the boundaries of Lok Sabha constituencies and not about the country's borders.
On Friday, Yadav had said delimitation would prove to be the BJP's 'biggest political blunder', and ruled out any direct or indirect support from his party to the Bill in Parliament.
World News LIVE: Eight Killed As Peru Military Helicopter Crashes During Rescue Mission
Eight military personnel were killed and the pilot was seriously injured when a Peruvian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter crashed in a remote coca-growing region, the country's defence ministry said on Friday.
The helicopter was on a mission to bring out a military patrol in the valley of the Apurimac, Ene and Mantaro rivers, known by its Spanish acronym VRAEM. It had been reported missing after picking up three Army personnel in Sanabamba, in the Ayacucho region, who were among those killed.
This is the country's second deadly Mi-17 crash this year. All 15 people on board were killed when another crashed in southern Peru in February.
Parliament Special Session LIVE: Pawan Khera Says Congress To Speak In Detail On Delimitation Bill After Today's Meeting
Congress leader Pawan Khera has said the party will speak in detail on the delimitation bill after a meeting being held today.
"We are holding a meeting today and will discuss in detail with you afterwards," Khera told reporters in Delhi.
The INDIA bloc and other opposition parties were scheduled to meet at 11.30 am to decide their strategy on the legislation ahead of the special session of Parliament.
Parliament Special Session LIVE: DMK Says Tamil Nadu's 7.18 Per Cent Share In Parliament Must Not Be Altered
The DMK passed a resolution to support the delimitation bills at a meeting of its MPs chaired by party chief MK Stalin in Chennai on Saturday. The party has asserted that Tamil Nadu's existing share of representation in Parliament must be protected in any delimitation exercise.
It added that it was clarified through a resolution at that meeting that "Tamil Nadu is not opposed to delimitation. At the same time, delimitation must not become a punishment for the successful implementation of social and economic programmes over the past 50 years."
Parliament Special Session LIVE: DMK's A Raja Says Tamil Nadu's 7.18 Per Cent Lok Sabha Share Is Being Maintained
DMK MP A Raja has said Tamil Nadu's 7.18 per cent share of Lok Sabha seats is being maintained, and that the party will address the remaining procedural issues.
His remarks come as DMK president MK Stalin was set to meet the party's Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members in Chennai on Saturday.
The DMK's 22 Lok Sabha MPs could prove crucial to the passage of the legislation, and its formal position is expected to become clear when the Bill is taken up in Parliament.
Akhilesh Yadav News LIVE: Poster In Lucknow Targets Akhilesh, Azam Khan Over 2013 Muzaffarnagar Riots
A poster attacking Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and party leader Azam Khan over the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots has come up in Lucknow.
The poster shows photographs of the two leaders struck through with red crosses.
Its message in Hindi accuses them of being responsible for killings in the riots and says they cannot be leaders of Muslims. The poster is signed in the name of 'Samast Abdul Samaj Uttar Pradesh'.
Parliament Special Session LIVE: Pramod Tiwari Says Congress Fully Confident Delimitation Bill Will Not Pass
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari has expressed confidence that the delimitation bill will not pass, saying everyone will unite when it comes to the Constitution.
"As the Constitution is being attacked and disrespected, everyone will also stand with us," Tiwari said in Delhi, adding that they would do so to defend it.
His remarks came on a day when INDIA bloc leaders are scheduled to meet at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence at 11.30 am to discuss a united response to the Bill.
Signs of division have emerged ahead of the meeting, with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP announcing its support for the delimitation bills.
Parliament Special Session LIVE: Mayawati Welcomes Women's Quota Move, Seeks Separate Provision For SC And ST Women
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has welcomed the Centre's decision on women's reservation, saying her party had persistently demanded the immediate implementation of the 33 per cent quota in the Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies.
In a post on X, she said the move would have been even better, and historic, had there been a separate provision for women from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities, who had been exploited, oppressed and neglected for centuries.
Mayawati also said allegations that political parties manipulate delimitation to serve their narrow political and electoral interests were nothing new. This, she said, was particularly relevant in the context of the bills on a 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha and Assembly seats.
Deepathoon Row LIVE: CRPF Takes Over Security Of Thiruparankundram Hill, Locals Welcome Personnel With Flower Petals
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have assumed full security and surveillance control of Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai, following the Supreme Court's directive.
Residents and devotees welcomed the personnel at the foothills early on Saturday, showering them and their vehicles with flower petals.
The deployment comes ahead of the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop the hill today. Devotees have been arriving since early morning.
The Supreme Court has permitted devotees to take part, subject to maintaining a distance of 50 metres from the dargah on the hill.
Parliament Special Session LIVE: Imran Masood Alleges Attempt To Manipulate Representation Under Pretext Of Delimitation
Congress MP Imran Masood has alleged that the government intends to 'manipulate representation' under the pretext of delimitation.
Reacting in Saharanpur to the Union Cabinet's approval of the delimitation bill, Masood claimed this had been an ongoing trend for the last 12 years and that those in power were consistently working to trample upon the Constitution.
UP Election 2027 LIVE: Congress Likely To Kick Off UP Campaign From Saharanpur On December 10, Says Imran Masood
It is 'almost certain' that the Congress will begin its campaign for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Saharanpur on December 10, the party's Saharanpur MP Imran Masood has said.
On seat-sharing with the Samajwadi Party, Masood said the matter would be sorted out once the two sides sat down to discuss it.
Parliament Special Session LIVE: JMM To Clarify Stand On Delimitation Bill After Hemant Soren-Led Meeting Today
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) will clarify its position on delimitation after deliberations at a party meeting today, spokesperson Manoj Pandey has said.
Describing it as a very important issue for both Jharkhand and the country, Pandey said that, as far as he knew, JMM leader and Chief Minister Hemant Soren had called the meeting to discuss the matter.
Parliament Special Session LIVE: Pappu Yadav Alleges Conspiracy To 'Steal' Lok Sabha Seats, Urges Stalin To Reconsider
Purnia MP Pappu Yadav has attacked the Centre over the delimitation bill, alleging that it is part of an internal conspiracy to 'steal Lok Sabha seats'.
Questioning the basis of the exercise and the proposed 50 per cent increase in seats, Yadav asked what the actual numbers would be and claimed that the South was not on the government's agenda.
In an appeal to DMK chief MK Stalin, he warned that any southern party supporting the Bill without proper thought would 'disappear from the pages of history'. Calling the seat allocation an attack on the people of South India, he urged Stalin to reconsider.
Parliament Special Session LIVE: Tejashwi Yadav Says Government Should Have Consulted All Parties On Delimitation Bill
Bihar Leader of Opposition and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has said the government should have consulted all political parties on the delimitation bill.
Asked about the Union Cabinet clearing the Bill, Yadav said the RJD's long-standing position on the issue was already known and had always been clear.
Deepathoon Row LIVE: Court-Appointed Receivers Arrive In Madurai As Lamp Is To Be Lit At Deepathoon Today
Retired Madras High Court judges Justice S. Vaidyanathan and Justice V. Parthiban, appointed by the Supreme Court as receivers, have arrived at Madurai Airport to oversee proceedings at the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple amid the Deepathoon row.
"We don't want to give any comments on this issue now," Justice Vaidyanathan said. Justice Parthiban said they did not want to go public before holding discussions and deciding on the issues.
The Supreme Court on Friday directed that the Karthigai Deepam be lit on Saturday at the Deepathoon, a disputed stone pillar on Thiruparankundram hill. It also suspended the temple's Board of Trustees after its November 20 order was not carried out.
Parliament Special Session LIVE: Congress Lists Three Demands On Delimitation And Women's Quota Ahead Of Parliament Sitting
Ahead of the Parliament sitting on women's reservation and delimitation, the Congress has set out its demands in a post on X:
The current strength of the Lok Sabha should be maintained.
Women's reservation should be implemented based on the current strength of the Lok Sabha.
The current allocation of Lok Sabha seats among states should be maintained for the next 25 years.
Parliament Special Session LIVE: CJP's Ashutosh Ranka Questions 'Fair Delimitation', Flags Gyanesh Kumar's Role
CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka has raised questions over Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's possible role in the proposed delimitation exercise.
In a post on X, Ranka claimed that if the delimitation bill goes through, Kumar will redraw electoral boundaries across India. "'Fair Delimitation', anyone?" he asked.
Parliament Special Session LIVE: TMC's Saket Gokhale Calls Seat Increase And Women's Quota Pitch An Eyewash
Trinamool Congress national spokesperson and former MP Saket Gokhale has attacked the proposed delimitation legislation, alleging that the talk of increasing seats and women's reservation is 'an eyewash'.
In a post on X, Gokhale claimed that all three members of the proposed Delimitation Commission would be appointed by 'Modi-Shah', referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
He alleged that the real intent was to redraw Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies using SIR (Special Intensive Revision) and Census data to benefit the two leaders. He also criticised parties supporting the Bill, accusing them of doing so for 'petty selfish gains'.
Under the Delimitation Bill introduced in April, the commission was to comprise a serving or former Supreme Court judge as chairperson, the Chief Election Commissioner or an Election Commissioner nominated by him, and the State Election Commissioner of the state concerned. The chairperson was to be appointed by the Central government.
Parliament Special Session LIVE: Yogi Adityanath Appeals To All UP MPs To Support Women's Reservation Bill
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has welcomed the move and appealed to all 80 Lok Sabha MPs from the state to support the Bill, saying it would help pave the way for implementing the Nari Shakti Vandan Act in the 2029 general elections.
Adityanath said the process of implementing women's reservation on a rotational basis, for an initial period of 15 years, would be facilitated through the Election Commission.
He said the initiative seeks to ensure at least 33 per cent representation for women in Parliament and state Assemblies 'without altering any social or geographical circumstances'. He also commended its implementation within a defined timeline.
Describing it as a great opportunity to build a prosperous India through women's empowerment, the Chief Minister urged MPs to support the vision of a self-reliant and developed India.