FSSAI has sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International over a West Bengal sample from its Jalpaiguri plant
Two laboratories confirmed coliform bacteria in the sample drawn from Telipara village in Jalpaiguri district
The sample belonged to batch No. PB 201 and its sale was barred on August 12, 2026
Bisleri International is facing a new prosecution after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India approved action over a water sample from its West Bengal unit that tested positive for coliform bacteria. The sample was from batch No. PB 201, and authorities barred its sale on August 12, 2026.
The sample was drawn from Bisleri's manufacturing plant in Telipara village in Jalpaiguri district. The first laboratory and the referral food laboratory both confirmed coliform bacteria in the sample. Such bacteria can reach water systems through sewage leaks, broken pipes and similar routes. FSSAI has sanctioned prosecution under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
The move matters because it comes days after another prosecution sanction against Bisleri in a separate Goa case. It also comes as FSSAI expands checks across the packaged drinking water market and examines lookalike branding in the sector.
West Bengal Sample
The West Bengal sample was taken in Jalpaiguri.
It was drawn from the company's plant in Telipara village in the district. PTI reported that the first lab and the referral lab both confirmed coliform bacteria in the sample.
Such bacteria can enter water systems through sewage leaks, broken pipes and other routes. The sample belonged to batch No. PB 201, and its sale was barred on August 12, 2026.
Goa Case Details
The latest action follows a Goa case.
Days earlier, FSSAI sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri in a separate matter involving a packaged drinking water sample collected at its Goa manufacturing facility. According to FSSAI, the sample, classified as "Packaged Drinking Water (other than Mineral Water)", fell short of the bromate limit and was declared unsafe under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
Bisleri challenged the finding, and the sample went to a referral food laboratory for another check. FSSAI said that lab also found it unsafe after detecting polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). The regulator then approved prosecution against Bisleri International for violations tied to unsafe packaged drinking water.
Bisleri said its packaged drinking water was safe to drink and that the dispute concerned one batch produced at its Goa plant in September 2025. The company said FSSAI took six samples from the facility on September 30, 2025. Five passed all required standards, while the sixth showed bromate at 12 micrograms per litre against the limit of 10 micrograms per litre.
Bisleri said it appealed against the finding and the sample then went to a referral laboratory. The company said the referral laboratory found bromate within the prescribed limit but separately flagged the presence of PAHs.
Bisleri also said FSSAI never sent it a notice. It later had the same sample checked at an FSSAI-approved laboratory, which also found bromate within the allowed limit. The company said it sent those independent results to FSSAI's Western Regional Office on February 2, 2026, heard nothing after that and took the matter as closed.
Bisleri added that it conducts more than 90 quality tests across its 10-step manufacturing process and would continue to cooperate with the regulator.
Wider Crackdown Intensifies
FSSAI has stepped up checks on packaged drinking water brands. It has taken random samples from across the sector as part of a broader inspection drive, and the test reports are due soon.
Samples of several packaged water brands, including Bisleri, had also been collected earlier. Alongside water quality testing, FSSAI is examining brands using names and labels that closely resemble those of established packaged drinking water companies.
The regulator is expected to act against companies found using misleading or lookalike names and labelling.