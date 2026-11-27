The Supreme Court of India has directed the Union government and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to tighten regulations governing front-of-package nutrition labelling (FOPNL) on packaged food products.
The apex court emphasized that clear, prominent, and easily comprehensible front-of-pack warnings regarding high levels of sugar, salt, and saturated fats are essential to safeguard public health and curb lifestyle diseases.
Regulators have been tasked with expediting the rollout of standardized, consumer-friendly warning labels across processed foods so buyers can immediately identify unhealthy nutritional profiles at the point of purchase.
The Supreme Court on Thursday directed that the front-of-package nutrition labelling should treat "total sugars" and "saturated fat" rather than "added sugar" and "added fat" as the nutrients of concern alongside "salt".
Front-of-package nutrition labelling (FoPNL) is a nutritional information graphic on food packaging that can assist consumers in making an informed decision about food purchases and healthier dietary choices.
A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran also asked the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to ensure that each hexagon in the FoPNL carries a standardised pictorial representation of the nutrient of concern, together with the corresponding words "High Fat", "High Sugar" or "High Salt", as the case may be.
"The FSSAI shall ensure that the FoPNL provides for a separate hexagon for each nutrient of concern, each containing the words 'High Fat', 'High Sugar', 'High Salt', respectively alongside their corresponding pictograms, rather than a single combined hexagon," the bench said.
"The FSSAI shall ensure that the FoPNL treats 'total sugars' and 'saturated fat', rather than 'added sugar' and 'added fat', as the nutrients of concern, alongside 'salt', in alignment with its own long-standing consensus existing prior to the DGI, 2024 (Dietary Guidelines for Indians)," it said.