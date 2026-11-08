FSSAI Seizes Food Worth ₹81.8 Crore, Suspends 1,100 Licences In Two-Months

FSSAI inspected 56,431 establishments between September 1 and November 5.
It seized more than 3,270 tonnes of food products worth an estimated ₹81.80 crore.
Of 23,648 analysed samples, 2,273 failed to meet prescribed safety standards.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) seized more than 3,270 metric tonnes of food products valued at an estimated ₹81.80 crore and suspended 1,133 licences during a nationwide inspection drive from September 1 to November 5.
The regulator inspected 56,431 food establishments across states and Union Territories in coordination with State Food Safety Authorities, it said in a series of posts on X. Authorities also issued 10,047 improvement notices.
2,273 Samples Found Non-Compliant
FSSAI collected 43,939 samples during the drive, of which 23,648 had been analysed. Among those, 2,273 did not meet prescribed food safety standards.
The seized products included oils, milk, paneer, sweets, ghee, bakery items, chocolates, ice cream, namkeen, packaged food and festive hampers.
The regulator said authorities cancelled 52 food business licences, sealed 314 establishments and initiated 410 prosecutions.
“Through rigorous checks on over 56,000 food establishments, authorities took decisive action against substandard practices,” FSSAI said, adding that it would continue working with state authorities to ensure adherence to food safety standards.
Festive-Season Surveillance Stepped Up
Last month, FSSAI directed food safety authorities across states and Union Territories to intensify inspections ahead of the festive season. The move aimed to curb the circulation of “adulterated, counterfeited and unsafe food products”.
The regulator has also taken action against food safety violations this year, including a ban on the sale of Nestle’s “Low Fat Dairy Whitener”. A sample collected from The Lalit hotel in Connaught Place, New Delhi, was declared “unsafe” and “substandard”, according to the information provided.