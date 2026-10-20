FSSAI Warns Nutraceutical And Health Supplement Makers Over Labelling Lapses

FSSAI has warned nutraceutical and health supplement makers over mandatory labelling lapses
The regulator said it may take action if companies fail to comply with the advisory
The warning covers plant and botanical ingredients and their extracts under the 2016 regulations
FSSAI has warned nutraceutical and health supplement makers over lapses in mandatory labelling and said it may take action if companies fail to comply. PTI reported that the regulator raised concerns over products that do not carry required warnings and disclosures.
In a social media post on Monday, FSSAI told PTI it had issued an advisory on "mandatory compliance with labelling requirements and warning statements for plant and botanical ingredients and their extracts". The move matters because these products are sold widely and the regulator wants labels to clearly spell out risks and limits.
Regulations And Scope
The advisory falls under the Food Safety and Standards (Health Supplements, Nutraceuticals, Food for Special Dietary Use, Food for Special Medical Purpose, Functional Food and Novel Food) Regulations, 2016. These rules govern the manufacture, sale and distribution of non-conventional food categories.
The covered products include health supplements and nutraceuticals. They also include food for special dietary use, food for special medical purposes, food with added prebiotic and probiotic ingredients, functional food and novel food.
Labelling Rules Explained
FSSAI told PTI, "Several Food Business Operators (FBOs) engaged in the manufacture and sale of nutraceuticals, health supplements, or food for special dietary use or food for special medical purpose etc., are not adhering to the mandatory labelling requirements and warning statements."
FSSAI told PTI, "The regulations stipulate compliance standards concerning the permissible limit inter alia of plant and botanical ingredients and their extracts either alone or in combination of ingredients." The regulation imposes rigorous labelling requirements and prohibits any medicinal claims or suggestions of disease cure.
The regulator requires warning labels to stand out, stay readable and remain clear. It says that helps prevent misuse, especially among vulnerable groups.