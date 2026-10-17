Cattle Feed Bran In Priyagold Biscuits? FSSAI Flags Multiple Food Safety Violations

FSSAI initiated prosecution against Priyagold’s maker after finding cattle feed bran and hygiene lapses at its plant.
Ueir Organic Foods faces prosecution after yellow raisins contained pesticide residues exceeding prescribed limits, laboratory tests confirmed.
Dodla Dairy faces prosecution after milk tests detected detergent or caustic soda and insufficient fat content.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has initiated prosecution proceedings against Surya Food & Agro Ltd, the manufacturer of Priyagold biscuits, Dodla Dairy Ltd and Ueir Organic Foods Pvt Ltd over alleged food safety violations.
The action relates to separate cases involving biscuits, yellow raisins and full cream milk. According to the regulator, an inspection of Surya Food & Agro following a consumer complaint found deficiencies in raw material use and hygiene. In the other cases, laboratory tests detected pesticide residues above prescribed limits in raisins and found irregularities in a milk sample.
FSSAI said it maintained zero tolerance for food safety violations and compromises on public health under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. It also issued notices to three other companies.
Priyagold Inspection Findings
FSSAI said an inspection of Surya Food & Agro was conducted following a consumer complaint. During the inspection, officials found that bran intended for cattle feed was being used as a source of fibre in the manufacture of Priyagold biscuits.
The gunny bags containing the bran were marked for cattle feed and not for human consumption, the regulator said.
The inspection also revealed deficiencies in plant hygiene, pest control, raw material storage, personnel hygiene and premises maintenance.
Following the findings, FSSAI said the company's licence had been suspended and the competent authority had sanctioned prosecution over the non-compliances.
Raisins And Milk Cases
FSSAI has also sanctioned prosecution against Ueir Organic Foods over a regulatory sample of yellow raisins that was declared unsafe after pesticide residues were found above prescribed limits.
According to the regulator, the sample contained multiple pesticide residues, including azoxystrobin, fluopyram, imidacloprid and thiamethoxam. A referral laboratory subsequently confirmed that thiamethoxam and fluopyram metabolites exceeded the permitted limits.
In a separate case, FSSAI sanctioned prosecution against Dodla Dairy over a sample of full cream milk.
The food analyst initially declared the sample substandard because its fat content did not meet prescribed specifications. A referral laboratory later detected detergent or caustic soda in the sample and confirmed that the milk was substandard because its milk fat content was below the minimum limit.
FSSAI Issues Notices To Three Other Firms
The regulator also issued notices to Narpadham Foods, Sun Ridges Health Carers and Sha Kantilal Jayantilal.
FSSAI reiterated that it maintained zero tolerance for food safety violations and any compromise on public health under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.