What Ice cream is on recall?

The ice cream products being recalled originate from various brands for which Totally Cool serves as a producer. The brands affected by the recall include:

Friendly’s

Abilyn’s Frozen Bakery

Hershey’s Ice Cream

Yelloh!

Jeni’s (specifically ice cream sandwiches)

Cumberland Farms

The Frozen Farmer

Marco

ChipWich

AMAFruits

Taharka

Dolcezza Gelato

LaSalle

Notably, not all products under these brands are subject to the recall. The recall encompasses over 60 products such as ice cream cakes, ice cream sandwiches, ice cream cookies, pints, and more.

The complete list of recalled products, along with images of some of the items, can be found in this PDF document.