Ice Cream Recall 2024: Full List Of Over 60 Products Affected By Listeria Contamination - Hershey's, Chipwich, Friendly's, And More!

Amidst the joys of summer, a nationwide ice cream recall affecting over 60 products has been issued due to potential Listeria contamination. Here's what you need to know about the brands involved, the risks posed, and what actions to take.

Ice Cream Recall 2024
Summer, traditionally a time for enjoying ice cream, now comes with a cautionary note due to a nationwide recall affecting over 60 ice cream products. The recall is prompted by concerns of potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium that can pose serious health risks. The affected products, sold under multiple brand names, were manufactured by Totally Cool, Inc. based in Owings Mills, Maryland. Here is everything you need to know.

Why is Ice cream being recalled?

According to the FDA recall notice posted on their website, Totally Cool is recalling numerous ice cream products out of concern that they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The company stated that it “ceased the production and distribution of the affected products due to FDA sampling which discovered the presence of Listeria monocytogenes,” according to the notice.

Fortunately, there have been no reported illnesses so far. The recall notice mentions that Totally Cool is actively investigating the issue and implementing preventive measures.

What is Listeria Monocytogenes?

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium that can cause Listeriosis, a serious infection according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Listeriosis can be fatal, with around 1,600 cases reported annually and up to 260 resulting in death, as per CDC data.

For healthy individuals, symptoms of Listeriosis are usually short-term and include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, according to the FDA.

However, Listeriosis can be life-threatening for individuals with weakened immune systems, elderly people, frail individuals, and young children. Pregnant women infected with Listeria monocytogenes are also at risk of miscarriages and stillbirths.

What Ice cream is on recall?

The ice cream products being recalled originate from various brands for which Totally Cool serves as a producer. The brands affected by the recall include:

  • Friendly’s

  • Abilyn’s Frozen Bakery

  • Hershey’s Ice Cream

  • Yelloh!

  • Jeni’s (specifically ice cream sandwiches)

  • Cumberland Farms

  • The Frozen Farmer

  • Marco

  • ChipWich

  • AMAFruits

  • Taharka

  • Dolcezza Gelato

  • LaSalle

Notably, not all products under these brands are subject to the recall. The recall encompasses over 60 products such as ice cream cakes, ice cream sandwiches, ice cream cookies, pints, and more.

The complete list of recalled products, along with images of some of the items, can be found in this PDF document.

Where were these recalled products sold?

The recalled ice cream products were sold nationwide, both through retail locations across the country and via direct delivery.

What to do if I have the recalled ice cream?

If you have purchased any of the recalled ice cream products, do not consume them. According to the FDA notice, you should return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund. Detailed information about the recall can be accessed here.

For any inquiries regarding the recall, you can contact Totally Cool, Inc. at 410-363-7801, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

